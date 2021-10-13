Polk Schools Lose 17 Employees to COVID-19 This School Year

Don Whitworth, 77, passed away at his home on September 22, 2021. Don was born in Haleyville, AL on April 11, 1944. He moved to Polk County with his family as a small boy, graduated from Lakeland High School, then served four years in the U.S. Air Force. He started his newspaper career as a classified advertising representative with The Tampa Tribune in 1967. He joined The Ledger in 1974 working in various advertising positions – including Ad Director for ten years. In 1985 Don was named Publisher of the Wilmington, NC Star-News, which like The Ledger was owned by the New York Times. He returned to Lakeland as Publisher and President of The Ledger in 1988.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 19 DAYS AGO