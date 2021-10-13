CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Polk Schools Lose 17 Employees to COVID-19 This School Year

By Barry Friedman
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of at least 17 Polk County Public Schools employees this school year; twelve were “active” employees who had returned to work when classes resumed this fall, and five had not returned. School Board member Lynn Wilson tells News Channel 8, “Our hands are tied. The reality is — you can’t enforce a mask policy. I know a lot of folks wanted a mask policy. I think the real key was allowing a virtual option and we couldn’t do that either” because of restrictions imposed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. ALSO: The Ledger |

www.lkldnow.com

