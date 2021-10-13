CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

How should Ohio spend the remainder of $5.4 billion in pandemic relief?

By Kaitlin Schroeder
Springfield News Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvocates for human service groups said the state should gather more public feedback on how to spend the remainder of the recovery cash from the American Rescue Plan Act. “We’ve seen many of our partners on the local government level engage in a process to allow constituents to talk about their priorities and talk about the changes that they’d like to see in their communities,” said Kelsey Bergfeld, who leads Advocates for Ohio’s Future, a coalition of human services groups.

dr56
5d ago

why don't you use some of it to help disabled and older people on a fixed income. maybe give bonuses to people that worked through the pandemic. people with children get alot of help already.

Pam Mccarty
4d ago

Help the seniors and disabled who a struggling to just put food on the table, yes I receive food stamps 20.00 dollars worth that is enough for 2 possibly 3 meals.

Jillion Gillespie
4d ago

He should help Ohioans who are struggling the most low income and senior citizen’s we need unemployment benefits and stimulus we are in dire straits for help

