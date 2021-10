As the start of basketball season approaches, UNC has released its COVID guidelines for attendees at any winter sports event. The guidelines largely resemble those for fall sports. As all winter sports are played indoors, masks will be required at any event in the Dean Smith Center, Carmichael Arena or any other indoor venue. Attendees must wear their masks at all times, except when eating or drinking. As with fall sports, vaccines are not required at this time to attend a winter sports event.

ORANGE COUNTY, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO