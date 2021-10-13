Halloween Kills: Jamie Lee Curtis Pays Tribute to Psycho's Marion Crane with Premiere Outfit

With Halloween Kills opening in theaters this weekend and also streaming for free on Peacock, the other day I got to speak with Jamie Lee Curtis, director David Gordon Green and producer Jason Blum about making the sequel. During the interview, they talked about what fans would be surprised to learn about the making of Halloween Kills, why shooting the film was an out of body experience for Green, how they all really get along, the massive ambition of the sequel, what it’s really like shooting nights for two months, how they never lie to each other, and more. In addition, Curtis talks about why Laurie Strode would have been happy to have died killing Michael Myers and protecting her family, and her approach to playing the “he’s still not dead” moment in this sequel.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO