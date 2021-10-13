Halloween Kills: Jamie Lee Curtis Pays Tribute to Psycho's Marion Crane with Premiere Outfit
Jamie Lee Curtis arrived at the Halloween Kills premiere last night in high style. The event was a costume party (in honor of Halloween, natch), and Curtis decided that her costume would be that of Marion Crane from Psycho. Crane, of course, was played by Janet Leigh, Curtis's mother. Before John Carpenter's original 1978 Halloween, Psycho was the standard-bearer for slasher movies, and remains probably the best-reviewed horror movie of all time. The idea of dressing as Marion Crane also plays into the theme of the new Halloween trilogy, which centers on three generations of Strode women and the relationships between mothers and daughters.comicbook.com
