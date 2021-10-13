CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capt. Kirk’s William Shatner on cusp of blasting into space

VAN HORN, Texas (AP) – Actor William Shatner is counting down to his wildest role yet: riding a rocket into space, courtesy of “Star Trek” fan Jeff Bezos.

Best known for his role as Captain Kirk, the 90-year-old Shatner is joinng three other passengers for Wednesday morning’s planned launch from West Texas. He’ll become the oldest person in space. Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, invited Shatner on the brief jaunt to the fringes of the final frontier. It will be Blue Origin’s second passenger flight and should last just 10 minutes, like Bezos’ own spaceflight in July.

