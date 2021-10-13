Cyber Group preps Precious Moments series based on gifts brand
NEWS BRIEF: France-based Cyber Group Studios is developing a preschool series based on gifts brand Precious Moments. The 52×11’ animated comedy and adventure series follows the adventures of an eight-year-old girl and her pet hamster as they work together to help make the children in their town’s precious moments come true. It was created by Scott and Julie Stewart and will also include four 30- to 60-minute holiday specials.www.c21media.net
