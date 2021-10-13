CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Cyber Group preps Precious Moments series based on gifts brand

By C21 reporter
c21media.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWS BRIEF: France-based Cyber Group Studios is developing a preschool series based on gifts brand Precious Moments. The 52×11’ animated comedy and adventure series follows the adventures of an eight-year-old girl and her pet hamster as they work together to help make the children in their town’s precious moments come true. It was created by Scott and Julie Stewart and will also include four 30- to 60-minute holiday specials.

www.c21media.net

Comments / 0

Related
c21media.net

Atlantyca, Rai showcase live-action series Snow Black

NEWS BRIEF: Italian prodco Atlantyca Entertainment and Italian kids’ broadcaster Rai Ragazzi are screening two completed episodes from their new live-action series Snow Black at Mipcom this week. The first live-action production from Atlantyca Entertainment, the 10×30’ series is a coproduction between the two and Bedeschi Film. Based on the...
TV SERIES
c21media.net

Epic Story sends Pocoyo to Canada, strikes toy deal for Hailey & the Hero Hearts

MIPCOM: Knowledge Network in Canada has acquired Spanish preschool hit Pocoyo from Epic Story Media, which has also struck a toy line deal for its Hailey & the Hero Hearts series. Produced by Zinkia Entertainment, Pocoyo (209×7’) has been a huge hit around the world since its initial launch in...
WORLD
Sourcing Journal

Lucky Brand’s Video Series Spotlights New Music and National Parks

Lucky Brand is the latest denim brand to help shine a spotlight on U.S. national parks. The company launched this week Play for the Parks, a digital content series featuring Grammy-nominated musician Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine. Collaborating for the first time, the two artists have come together with Lucky Brand and media production company, La Blogothèque, to create acoustic videos inside California’s Yosemite National Park. Play for the Parks include a $25,000 donation by the denim brand to support efforts to preserve national parks. Additionally, the activation has a sweepstakes offering consumers the chance to win one-of-a-kind signed memorabilia including...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Precious Moments#Cyber Group Studios
martechseries.com

Phonexa Wins Trio Of w3 Branded Entertainment Awards For Digital Ad Series

Software company Phonexa’s run of creative recognition continues to roar as the company’s digital ad series “The Unofficial History of Innovation” netted a trio of w3 awards across the Branded Entertainment categories of B2B, Commercials, and Comedy. The three-part comical series consists of “The Startup,” “The Telephone,” and “The Internet”...
TV & VIDEOS
c21media.net

ZDF Enterprises to shop VIS Spanish horror reboot Stories To Stay Awake

German distributor ZDF Enterprises has acquired the rights to Spanish horror series reboot Stories To Stay Awake (Historias Para No Dormir) in all territories outside of Spain, Portugal, Italy and Latin America. Produced by ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS), the 4×50’ anthology series has already been acquired by global SVoD service...
TV & VIDEOS
c21media.net

TV prodco Barcroft Studios rebrands as Future Studios, promotes execs

Magazine and online publisher Future PLC has rebranded its factual television production company Barcroft Studios as Future Studios, and announced a pair of promotions in its executive team. Future paid £23.5m (US$30m) for the digital-focused production company in 2019 and company founder Sam Barcroft left the firm that bears his...
BUSINESS
c21media.net

SVT commissions original dating format in sign language from Banijay Factory

MIPCOM: Swedish public broadcaster SVT has commissioned a new dating reality format for deaf singletons from Banijay Factory, a Nordic arm of European production giant Banijay. Sexy Hands, developed by Banijay Factory and produced locally by Delta Studios, features deaf people and their hearing allies who can’t see each other...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
c21media.net

Animation outfit Nexus Studios hires Kim Adams as director of real-time production

London-, LA- and Sydney-based animation company Nexus Studios has hired former Oculus Story Studio exec Kim Adams as director of real-time production. Nexus said the addition of Adams is “one of a number of strategic appointments” that will support ongoing real-time projects across entertainment and immersive storytelling, including the recently announced time travel-themed TV miniseries led by director Patrick Osborne.
BUSINESS
c21media.net

Russian streamer KinoPoisk orders original fantasy series, adult animation

KinoPoisk, Russia’s largest streaming platform and a division of local giant Yandex, has commissioned two original series: an IP-based fantasy series and the first ever Russian adult cartoon. Aeterna (8×50’) is a fantasy programme based on Vera Kamsha’s bestselling book series The Sparks of Aeterna. Taking place on a mysterious...
TV SERIES
c21media.net

Netflix picks up Critter Fixers prodco Hit + Run’s reality series Swap Shop

Global streamer Netflix has acquired reality series Swap Shop from New York-based factual producer Hit + Run. Set to debut on the service on Tuesday November 9, the show follows a group of men and women who depend on a long-running Tennessee radio show to buy, sell and swap unique items over the airwaves.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

The 10 Best Dystopian TV Series Based On Books

Dystopian stories have been around for a long time, but “The Hunger Games” really kicked them into high gear. After that crazy-popular book series came out, there were a bunch of other YA novels that were inspired by…or just completely ripped off…”The Hunger Games.” So it’s no surprise that TV and movie studios took notice and made them into shows and movies. We could list tons of movies based on dystopian novels, but there are plenty of TV shows to watch as well.
TV SERIES
c21media.net

Streamer Topic orders dystopian drama series The Park from Vanishing Angle

North American SVoD service Topic has commissioned a dystopian drama that explores a society left to be governed by children as a mysterious virus starts killing off all adults. Produced by LA-based production company Vanishing Angle, The Park is a coming-of-age series that focuses on three kids who find themselves...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer, 25, reveals parents' divorce made planning her $2m wedding 'challenging' and that she required all 300 guests to be vaccinated and test negative on the big day

Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer asked everyone at her wedding to be vaccinated and take a COVID-19 test before attending, she has revealed in a Vogue interview about the lavish $2 million nuptials which she said were difficult to plan during a 'challenging' year 'with the pandemic' and her billionaire parents' divorce.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
Kelly E.

"Each guy thought he was the only one." My best friend conned men and then she conned me.

Adult friendship red flagsPhoto by Omar Lopez on Unsplash. I’d always had a close group of friends but never an adult best-friend relationship. Then Jana came along. Jana was a tiny, beautiful woman with a huge personality. She spun around in her seat at church and introduced herself with a huge smile and the kind of focused attention that made you feel like the only person in the room. She held my arm as she talked, shared her life story, and wanted to hear mine. Our babies played on the floor next to us, apparently enjoy each other’s company too. Jana was bubbly and kind-hearted. She had a charisma that drew you in. We were instant friends. In fact, we were instant best friends according to Jana.

Comments / 0

Community Policy