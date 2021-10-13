Animation outfit Nexus Studios hires Kim Adams as director of real-time production
London-, LA- and Sydney-based animation company Nexus Studios has hired former Oculus Story Studio exec Kim Adams as director of real-time production. Nexus said the addition of Adams is “one of a number of strategic appointments” that will support ongoing real-time projects across entertainment and immersive storytelling, including the recently announced time travel-themed TV miniseries led by director Patrick Osborne.www.c21media.net
