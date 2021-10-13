CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Village, TX

Review recommends more firefighters in Highland Village where ISO rating to drop one level

By Valerie Wigglesworth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 5 days ago
The Highland Village Fire Department is expected to see its rating for fire protection service drop one level after an outside review indicated more firefighters are needed. The rating comes from the national Insurance Services Office. Its ratings may be used to help set property insurance rates for homes and businesses. Cities may also use their ratings as an economic development tool to attract new businesses.

