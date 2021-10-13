CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Attorney General Shapiro declares candidacy for governor, blasts Republicans

By Michele Newell, WPXI-TV
 5 days ago
PITTSBURGH — HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Democratic attorney general has announced his candidacy for governor. Josh Shapiro released a campaign video in which he sought to tie Republican rivals to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn last year’s election.

Shapiro is running unopposed in the Democratic primary so far, while the Republican field is crowded with state senators, business leaders, a former congressman, a former federal prosecutor under Trump and others.

The Republican Governors Association said Shapiro would continue what it called the “failed policies” of the incumbent governor, Democrat Tom Wolf, who is constitutionally barred from seeking a third term.

Comments / 4

RJ Stokes
5d ago

Do Pennsylvanians really want Biden 2.0 as a governor? You think Wolf is bad, you have no idea how much this guy will affect your freedom and quality of life in PA if elected.

