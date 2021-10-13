CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-13 05:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter, safe room, or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN COUNTY At 552 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over northeastern Oklahoma City, or near Luther, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Chandler, Wellston, Carney, Warwick and Fallis. This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 153 and 165. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

