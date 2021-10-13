Special Weather Statement issued for Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 08:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Van Buren A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Van Buren, Scotland and northwestern Clark Counties through 630 AM CDT At 551 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Downing, or 10 miles west of Memphis, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Memphis around 605 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Milton, Cantril and Keosauqua. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH