Combat Sports

I survived the Boston Marathon bombing. Now I use cannabis to help me with my PTSD.

By Michelle L'Heureux
Insider
 5 days ago

Michelle L'Heureux survived the Boston Marathon bombing.

Courtesy of Michelle L'Heureux

  • I survived the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, where flying shrapnel ripped my arm and leg open.
  • The medicine I was given to treat my PTSD wasn't working.
  • Cannabis has made me be a better parent to my son.
When I look at my preschooler's beautiful smile, I am overcome with joy. But then I look at the scars on my body and am confronted with a question: Why am I still here?

My arm and leg were ripped open by flying shrapnel when the first bomb exploded at the Boston Marathon in 2013 . I'm only alive today because I stumbled into a store where workers applied tourniquets to stop my bleeding. I've had eight surgeries and am scheduling my ninth operation in what seems to be a never-ending effort to heal, both physically and emotionally , from the blood, smoke, and fire I was consumed by on that fateful day.

But I am on this healing journey not only for myself; I also need to be healthy for my young son .

I suffer from PTSD, and my trauma is triggered by high levels of stress. It makes me feel like I'm back at the finish line where I didn't know if I was going to live or die. It's even worse when I try to fall asleep.

I began incorporating cannabis into my treatment because the medication I had been prescribed, plus over-the-counter sleep aids, either didn't work or made me groggy for up to four hours at the beginning of my day.

Cannabis has helped with my PTSD

When I was first treated for PTSD, cannabis was never brought up to me as an option, and I was too afraid to explore it on my own. But I discussed it with a friend in the military who had experienced more trauma through combat than me and was then willing to try it. I had used cannabis back in college, but very sparingly.

I take cannabis products at bedtime - usually edibles with a higher CBD-to-THC ratio - which has finally allowed me a good night's sleep. CBD and THC are two of the main chemical components in marijuana. While THC is responsible for the "high" feeling most people are familiar with, some research suggests CBD can help with anxiety.

I can now relax my mind, and in the morning I'm ready to go for a run and to focus on my physical and mental healing.

For me to be a good mom, I can't feel like I've got to shake something off in the morning. I have a small child, and I need to get up and be able to accomplish my morning routine, which includes reading a book to my child during breakfast.

He deserves a mother who's present and focused solely on his needs. My son asks me about my scars, and I explain what I've gone through, delicately, while also trying to keep him pure of heart.

I am also raising my son to understand that cannabis is medicine for me.

It might not work for everyone with PTSD, but it works for me. You don't look at me and see a "stoner," because I'm not. I'm an athlete, a professional, and a mother. Through pop culture we've seen stereotypical marijuana consumers who lack drive and focus. I am not that kind of person, and my mission is to destigmatize cannabis users.

Cannabis helps me be a present mom

After the bombing, I would cover up my scars in public because I didn't want to explain what had happened to me and relive those terrifying moments.

But now I've accepted my scars. They're the survivor's badge I wear.

I feel the same about cannabis. At first I was concerned about being stigmatized. I needed it to function but was afraid of being judged.

It's been truly life-changing for me. Cannabis has given me my life back. It's allowed me to be a more productive person, and, most important, it's helped me be a better mom.

Michelle is a Boston Marathon survivor, victim advocate, and mom. She's partnered with Curaleaf on its educational I Cannabis campaign to help destigmatize cannabis consumption.

Insider

