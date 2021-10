It almost feels too surreal to say, but Ben Simmons is back in Philadelphia. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, who reported earlier in the day that Simmons and agent Rich Paul had “progressed in talks” to bring the polarizing guard back to Philly, Simmons is back in Philadelphia and took a COVID-19 test. This does not mean a return is imminent, as Woj notes, but the team is “hopeful” they can begin the next steps of a return.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO