CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Coronavirus: US to reopen land borders to fully vaccinated travelers next month

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DVjVF_0cPlAxmM00

WASHINGTON — Nonessential international travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 soon will be able to cross into the United States via land or ferry, officials said.

According to The Associated Press, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced late Tuesday that it will amend coronavirus regulations for land border crossings – which had been limited mostly to essential travelers – to allow vaccinated, nonessential travelers with appropriate documentation to enter the country beginning sometime next month.

“In alignment with the new international air travel system that will be implemented in November, we will begin allowing travelers from Mexico and Canada who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to enter the United States for nonessential purposes, including to visit friends and family or for tourism, via land and ferry border crossings,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas said in a statement late Tuesday. “Cross-border travel creates significant economic activity in our border communities and benefits our broader economy. We are pleased to be taking steps to resume regular travel in a safe and sustainable manner.”

Beginning in January, both essential and nonessential travelers from other countries will have to show proof of vaccination to cross into the U.S. by land or ferry, the DHS added.

In Mexico, about 38% of the population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, compared with about 73% of Canadians, according to The New York Times. In the U.S., about 56.5% of the population is fully vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday.

As of early Wednesday, no Republicans had publicly reacted to the news.

.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
BoardingArea

The USA sets 8th November as the magic date

A lot of people – including your writer and editor – have been waiting for the chance to return to the United States of America. Well, it seems the 8th November is the magic date, when the US will end its blanket travel bans, and base entry on vaccination status.
WORLD
Healthcare IT News

CDC publishes rates of COVID-19 cases, deaths by vaccine brand

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published information on its COVID Data Tracker about rates of cases and deaths among fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people. In August, according to the data, unvaccinated people had a 6.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19, and an 11.3...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
eenews.net

Here’s what Manchin told the Biden team on climate

Joe Manchin wasn’t bluffing. For weeks, the conservative Democratic senator from West Virginia said publicly that he didn’t support the signature climate provision in the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion reconciliation package. Why pay utilities to install clean electricity, he argued, if they were doing it already?. It’s a message Manchin conveyed...
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Short on options, Trump pushes a new idea: a do-over election

The fact that Donald Trump refuses to abandon his weird election conspiracy theories is not surprising. What's notable, however, is how the former president is following through on the Big Lie. On Friday night, for example, the Republican issued a written statement, featuring his idiosyncratic approach to capitalization, which began,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Border Crossings#The Associated Press#Cdcgov#Secmayorkas#Https T Co Iyl96w8ejz#Dhsgov#Dhs#Canadians#The New York Times
MarketRealist

Did Biden Exempt Congress From the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate?

The COVID-19 virus is to blame for the deaths of 4,887,600 across the globe as of Oct. 18, 2021, reports the World Health Organization (WHO). With the global crisis far from over, the Biden administration has taken measures to curb the spread of the virus by issuing an executive order that calls for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Is Congress exempt from this vaccine mandate?
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Fox News host under fire for using Colin Powell’s death to launch anti-vaccine mandate rant

It didn’t take long for Fox News to turn the death of former Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Colin Powell into a reason to cast doubt on the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines.General Powell, the first Black man to hold either of those high government posts, passed away early Monday from complications due to Covid-19. In a statement announcing his death, his family noted that he had been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.It was this last fact that Fox and Friends host Will Cain seized on just minutes after delivering the news of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Malaysia government tells those who choose not to get Covid vaccine: ‘We will make life very difficult’

Malaysia has promised to get tough with those who refuse to take the Covid-19 vaccines without a valid reason. “Sorry to say, we will make life very difficult for you if you’re not vaccinated by choice,” health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said at an event in Serdang Hospital on 16 October, The Straits Times reported.“If you choose not to vaccinate, then we will probably ask you to do regular tests that you have to pay for,” he said.A plan under the National Testing Strategy, which will be unveiled next week, will explain the actions that Malaysia will take against those who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

As the killers who terrorised their families face execution, relatives disagree on whether that adds up to justice

By the time Dylann Roof went on trial, Reverend Sharon Risher was already starting to have her doubts about the death penalty.In 2015, Roof, an avowed white supremacist, shot and killed nine people at a historic Black church in Charleston, South Carolina, after they had welcomed him into their Bible study session. The dead included Reverend Risher’s mother, Ethel Lance, and her cousins Susie and Tywanza Sanders, as well as a number of dear friends. Tywanza, at 26 the youngest victim, died trying to shield Susie, the oldest at 87, from Roof’s gun.He had tried to reason with Roof, according...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Las Vegas

Last week Forbes released their richest 400 list. This features the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. Since that list was published, I have been writing articles on a number of these people, and today it is time to look at a billionaire who lives in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Billboard

P!nk Speaks Out on Vaccine Mandate Protests In California

P!nk is in support of California's newest law, which sees the state becoming the first in the United States to mandate vaccinations for eligible teacher, staff and students attending in-person classes at public and private schools for grades seven through 12. On Sunday (Oct. 17), the "Cover Me In Sunshine" singer took to Twitter to voice her disapproval for those participating in state-wide walk outs to oppose the new mandate, which went into effect on Oct. 1.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rob Adams

Experts Warn of Another Highly Contagious Virus That Could Cause a Deadly Pandemic

Are you tired of news about COVID-19 yet? Because the inventors of AstraZeneca's vaccine warn us that there is another highly contagious virus that is spreading around, and could possibly cause another deadly pandemic. And since we still can't see the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in sight, this sure sounds terrifying. At the moment, there is no treatment for the Nipah virus, the virus that has been spreading lately.
The Counter

In North Carolina, poultry workers are quitting in large numbers after an unknown chemical was introduced at their plant

At a facility that processes 540,000 chickens a day, workers allege that they’re being exposed to a toxic chemical that feels like it’s “invaded your brain.”. Workers at the Mountaire Farms poultry plant in rural Robeson County, North Carolina, say that about four months ago, something changed. At the time, they couldn’t immediately identify the strange new chemical they’d begun to smell floating around the production lines. But one day things were running as expected, and the next there was a sharp, suffocating kind of odor that one worker said felt like it “invaded your brain.”
AGRICULTURE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
45K+
Followers
74K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy