3 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Some companies benefited from the pandemic, seeing revenue growth dramatically accelerate.

These COVID-19 stocks have tumbled from their highs, even though the businesses continue to grow.

Zoom, Teladoc, and Twilio are quality growth stocks that now offer investors their most attractive entry points in months.

World-class investor Warren Buffett once said, "We simply attempt to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful."

After seeing huge runs during the onset of the pandemic, some tech growth stocks have slipped a long way from their highs. In some cases, these are high-quality businesses that have now become potential stock bargains, despite the market's current negative sentiment.

Check out these three tech stocks that could be great deals right now. It might be time to be a little greedy.

1. Zoom Video Communications

Some businesses benefited greatly from the pandemic, earning the label of "COVID stocks." One of the best examples of this was Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM), which saw its growth explode as the world stopped interacting in person and began "Zooming."

Zoom had $622 million in revenue for its fiscal 2020 year (which ended Jan. 31, 2020), representing an 88% year-over-year increase. Soon after this, the pandemic hit, and Zoom's full 2021 fiscal year revenue grew 326% to $2.6 billion. The stock price soared from under $100 to nearly $600 per share but has since fallen back down to the mid-$200s.

Despite the high bar that Zoom's pandemic growth set in its fiscal 2021, fiscal 2022 is so far proving to be another strong year. In its fiscal 2022 second quarter, revenue grew 54% to cross $1 billion for the quarter. Free cash flow was $455 million for the quarter, nearly half of revenue, making Zoom a company bursting with profits.

The slide in share price has created a nice discount for investors. Analysts are looking for $4 billion in revenue for the entire 2022 fiscal year, which values the stock at a price-to-sales ratio of 19. When you have some companies losing money while trading at 30, 50, or even 100 times sales, Zoom's strong financials and continued growth make it stand out as a bargain.

2. Teladoc

The pandemic lockdowns also made it hard for people to get access to healthcare. The pandemic scared patients off from traveling to the doctor and led them to postpone services. Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) made it possible for many patients to get the care they otherwise wouldn't have had access to.

The company's 2019 fiscal year did $553 million in total revenue, growing 32% over the previous year. The business exploded during the pandemic, and in 2020 had $1.09 billion in revenue, growing 98% year over year. Visits and sessions grew a whopping 206%.

Teladoc also made a blockbuster acquisition in 2020, paying $18.5 billion in cash and stock for Livongo, a technology company specializing in chronic conditions. Since the merger, Teladoc has created a whole-person digital healthcare system called Primary360 and is in the early stages of rolling it out.

Meanwhile, the business continues to grow; total 2021 revenue should approach $2 billion, growing 84% on top of its pandemic-induced spurt. The company's stock price nearly tripled during the pandemic from just under $100 a share to $300 but has come back down to $130. It now trades at a P/S ratio of just under 11, despite solid growth that should continue next year. 2022 estimates currently point to 29% growth.

3. Twilio

Throughout the pandemic, the need for communication apps and programs has been a healthy growth environment for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), whose cloud-based software tools called application programming interfaces (APIs) have helped companies integrate communication features like chat and video into their programs.

Unlike Zoom and Teladoc, Twilio didn't experience a dramatic revenue uptick during the pandemic, but it has grown consistently; revenue increased 75% in 2019, 55% in 2020, and will grow 52% in 2021 if it finishes the year at the $1.76 billion mark that analysts expect.

Twilio is a healthy and growing company that should experience further tailwinds from the rollout of 5G wireless networks that will better enable communications in the years ahead. The stock has moved in the other direction, though, down from its 52-week high of $457 a share into the $320 range.

At a P/S ratio of 32, the stock is a potential future blue chip at a significant discount to other cloud-computing stocks like Cloudflare (which has a P/S of 69). Twilio is trading at a fair price (at minimum) and is arguably a bargain considering its track record and growth opportunities.