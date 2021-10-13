CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans Partners with Ochsner Health to go All in Against Cancer

By PJ's Coffee
franchising.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaunches fundraising campaign for Cancer Treatment and Innovation in the Community. October 13, 2021 // Franchising.com // NEW ORLEANS - PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans is proud to partner with Ochsner Health and Ochsner Cancer Institute’s All In Against Cancer initiative to raise funds for medical treatment and new cancer therapies and research this fall. Through October 31, 2021, PJ’s Coffee customers nationwide at participating locations can donate to the All in Against Cancer campaign to aid in the fight against cancer.

www.franchising.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Louisiana Health
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Health
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Society
City
Baton Rouge, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
NBC News

Justice Department asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department asked the Supreme Court on Monday to temporarily block enforcement of the Texas law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. It was the second challenge of the law to reach the court on an emergency appeal, seeking to put it on hold while lawsuits contesting its constitutionality work their way through the lower courts. By a 5-4 vote, the court turned away the first appeal in early September, saying the case presented "complex and novel" questions about whether the court had the authority to hear it, given the unusual structure of Senate Bill 8, as the law is known.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostate Cancer#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Research#Breast Cancer#Lung Cancer#Charity#Ochsner Health#Ballard Brands#St Tammany Parish#Facs

Comments / 0

Community Policy