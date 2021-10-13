PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans Partners with Ochsner Health to go All in Against Cancer
Launches fundraising campaign for Cancer Treatment and Innovation in the Community. October 13, 2021 // Franchising.com // NEW ORLEANS - PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans is proud to partner with Ochsner Health and Ochsner Cancer Institute’s All In Against Cancer initiative to raise funds for medical treatment and new cancer therapies and research this fall. Through October 31, 2021, PJ’s Coffee customers nationwide at participating locations can donate to the All in Against Cancer campaign to aid in the fight against cancer.www.franchising.com
Comments / 0