uBreakiFix® Opens in Largo Amidst Growing Demand for Tech Repair

By uBreakiFix
franchising.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUBreakiFix Rescues Tech with Fast Fixes on Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and More. October 13, 2021 // Franchising.com // LARGO, MD - Leading tech repair provider uBreakiFix® by Asurion has opened its newest location at 10430 Campus Way. The store offers professional repair services for anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, and drones - and everything in between.

franchising.com

Tech Repair Leader uBreakiFix® Opens Newest Philadelphia Location in Center City

UBreakiFix Rescues Tech with Fast Fixes on Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and More. October 14, 2021 // Franchising.com // PHILADELPHIA - Leading tech repair provider uBreakiFix® by Asurion has opened its newest location in Center City at 1128 Walnut St., #100B. The store offers professional repair services for anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, and drones - and everything in between.
ELECTRONICS
TravelDailyNews.com

Hotel industry demand for experience personalization grows

ALPHARETTA, GA - Zoox Smart Data, an international provider of technological solutions that harnesses big data to build customer profiles from existing Wi-Fi networks, announce details on the skyrocketing demand for the latest in guest experience personalization technology as a result of attending this year’s HITEC in Dallas. Company booth representatives showcasing the full range of Zoox technology capabilities have significantly determined that more than 150 attendees representing both major hotel brands and independent properties are now on track to adopt advanced solutions that are proven to maximize guest satisfaction, loyalty and hotel profitability.
TECHNOLOGY
Cheddar News

Apple Unleashed Mac Announcements Could Sustain Tech Giant Into 2022

Angelo Zino, a senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to talk about whether or not Apple’s new line of products is enough to continue driving up demand for goods from the tech giant. He noted that some features Apple is rolling out is “a major overhaul of the Mac product line.” Apple is reintroducing HDMI ports on Macs and iMacs, headphone jacks, and SD card readers, which Zino said is a selling point for customers. "At least on the PC side of things, I think some of these new announcements will allow them to sustain some of those elevated levels as well as maybe continue to take some market share in the coming quarters," Zino said.
TECHNOLOGY
WCTV

Amidst growing scrutiny, tech expert discusses best practices when browsing Facebook

Growing teen crowd at Gateway Shopping Center causing concern in Thomasville. The Thomasville Police Department is calling on parents to help decrease growing concerns with unaccompanied minors. Local. “It was shattering:” family mourning loss of 25-year-old FSU student killed by alleged wrong-way driver. Updated: 17 hours ago. A bright light...
INTERNET
Medagadget.com

The Meniscus Repair Systems Market To Grow On An Innovation Revealing Spree

The global Meniscus Repair Systems Market is expected to witness a robust In Upcoming Years. The present scenario is such that industries across the globe are becoming more human with self-service tools, integrated workflows, and seamless virtual triage. In other words, workflows are getting optimized, so that precision could be worked better upon. Operational resilience could be built by creating a one-stop solution for enhancing driving outcomes and uptime all across the operational procedures.
HEALTH
communityadvocate.com

Crack-X crack repair helps homeowners amid surge in demand

REGION – Unprecedented rain, greater awareness among homeowners and the steady strain of New England weather has made for busy times at Crack-X® concrete crack repair and waterproofing. Headquartered in Natick, Crack-X is a family-owned company that provides services throughout New England, specializing in repairing cracks in everything from foundation...
NATICK, MA
gamepressure.com

Youtuber Stacks Broken PS4s Demanding Right to Repair

An American youtuber stacked a tower of forty-two PlayStation 4 consoles to draw attention to the serious problem of not having the right to repair electronic devices. Youtuber TronicsFix, who boasts a channel with nearly a million subscribers, recently posted a video in which he gathered sixty-two PlayStation 4 consoles and was going to stack them on top of each other. He only succeeded with forty-two units, after which the structure collapsed. TronicsFix thus wants to draw attention to the problematic issue of repairing electronic devices, including consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
CBS Boston

Marlboro Hospital Increases COVID-19 Testing To Meet Growing Demand

MARLBORO (CBS) – Marlboro Hospital has increased its free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing from three days to five days a week from 8am to 12pm to meet a growing demand. Hospital COO and Chief Nursing Officer, John Kelly, says the hospital administered roughly 1200 tests last week, about 2-300 per day, through the state’s Stop the Spread program. “What they’re saying is they can’t get a test at their local CVS and they need one to go back to school but those appointments just aren’t available for several days so they’re looking around and they’re finding they have to drive here from Boston...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
IEEE Spectrum

U.S. Tech Salaries Grow, But Not For Everyone

The median income for tech professionals hit US $154,443 in 2020, up from $148,500 in 2019. Adjusted to constant 2020 dollars, that's about a 2.8 percent increase. These numbers exclude overtime, profit sharing, and side hustles. That's particularly good news for engineers this year, considering that inflation-adjusted salaries were basically flat in 2019 compared with 2018.
BUSINESS
leisuregrouptravel.com

The Growing Demand For Women-Only Group Tours

Empowering female-focused journeys cater to the interests of women travelers, providing immersive experiences and opportunities for learning, bonding and transformational change. There’s a special kind of magic in women-only group tours. While these trips offer a wide array of options for women to travel the world, the inherent benefits are...
LIFESTYLE
Black Enterprise

Become Your Own Apple Genius With This Tech-Repair Subscription

Apple’s continual release of products has benefitted millions in various ways. Instead of just having access to a phone, the tech behemoth also offers iPads that rival certain laptops along with music devices and an Apple TV subscription platform that negates the need for traditional cable services. While these options...
ELECTRONICS
WBTV

Demand for COVID-19 home tests are growing with shortage

Plans to use metal detectors at Hickory High games may be expanding. The metal detectors at Monday night’s Hickory High School Homecoming game will be seen a lot more often. The program itself is actually going to be expanded to more sports like basketball and others. It’s a way to keep what could happen, from actually happening.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Computer Weekly

West Midlands expected to grow by £2.7bn with tech sector drive

The West Midlands region is aiming for a £2.7bn boost to the local economy by 2025, as the technology sector accelerates growth. According to a report released by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), the region is predicted to create an additional 52,000 technology roles in the sector over the next four years, up 55% compared with 2019.
ECONOMY
Forbes

What’s A Smart Building Or IoT Appliance Without On-Demand Repair And Maintenance?

Ryan Gottfried, CEO and Co-founder, UtilizeCore. Covid-19 is forcing real estate developers and facility managers to rethink many aspects of the buildings they build and oversee — and investing in smart building systems and software is one of them. A KRC research report says up to 70% of United States facility managers are now more willing to invest in smart building solutions.
TECHNOLOGY
franchising.com

The Vitamin Shoppe Partners With Klarna To Make Health And Wellness Products More Accessible As US Consumer Demand In The Category Soars

Specialty wellness and lifestyle retailer enhances online shopping experience by offering flexible payment options on vitaminshoppe.com and in The Vitamin Shoppe and Klarna mobile apps. October 14, 2021 // Franchising.com // New York, NY - Klarna, the leading global retail bank, payments and shopping service, and The Vitamin Shoppe®, an...
HEALTH
wraltechwire.com

High-tech job openings drop but demand remains strong across NC, report says

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – The high-tech job market cooled a bit across North Carolina in September but are still some 37% higher that a year earlier, according to the latest IT Job Trends report from the North Carolina Technology Association. “IT job openings in September hovered near historic highs, but...
MARKETS
franchising.com

Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning Franchise Growth Soars in Second Half of 2021

October 19, 2021 // Franchising.com // LAKEWOOD, Colo.- Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning, a carpet cleaning franchise, continues its expansion through the end of the year and into 2022. Since the beginning of June, Oxi Fresh has awarded 30 new franchise locations throughout Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Texas, California, Washington, Virginia, North...
LAKEWOOD, CO
The Independent

Black Friday laptop deals 2021: When does the sale start and what deals can we expect?

Retailers are prepping for the biggest sales event on the commercial calendar, and potentially the biggest online sales event in history. This year’s Black Friday starts on 26 November, and will see prices cut on everything from gadgets and TVs to beauty, toys and clothing.This isn’t our first rodeo at IndyBest. Like every year, we’ll be tracking the best deals across tech, gaming, home appliances and fashion, to cut through the noise and bring you the discounts that are actually worth your time. We can spot a good offer a mile away, so stick with us to bag to best...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Apple launches $19 ‘polishing cloth’ for its computers

Apple has released its latest product: a new cleaning cloth for its displays.At $19 or the same in pounds, it is much more expensive than many competitors. On Amazon, for instance, one seller is offering 20 microfibre cleaning clothes for just £6.69.But it claims to offer special features above and beyond any normal cleaning cloth – and Apple warns that using any other kind of cloth on its £5,499 displays could damage them.As with any other Apple product, it can be bought directly from the Apple Store, where it has its own listing. Like other Apple products, it includes its own...
ELECTRONICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
MILITARY

