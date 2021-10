Have a story you need investigated? Here’s how you can get Kane in Your Corner. Phone: 732-738-5263 (KANE) Secure File Drop: You can upload files here. Any files uploaded will be encrypted and sent securely. News 12 will not receive any of your metadata, including your IP address. However, for additional privacy, you can use a VPN. Including your contact information is optional. However, if the KIYC team doesn’t have a way to contact you with questions, they may not be able to pursue your story. The secure file drop is also good for uploading multiple files or files (like videos) that are too large to email.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO