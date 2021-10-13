CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Medical examiner announces that Wyoming coroner found Gabby Petito died from strangulation

midkansasonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA medical examiner announced in a press conference Tuesday that Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old woman who vanished on a road trip with her boyfriend and later turned up dead in Wyoming, was killed by strangulation. The full autopsy results come more than three weeks after her body was found in Grand Teton National Park, whose mysterious disappearance during a road trip with her fiancé sparked interest nationwide. Teton County Coroner Brent Blue announced on Sept. 21 that Petito died by homicide, but further findings about her cause of death were not disclosed until Tuesday.

www.midkansasonline.com

