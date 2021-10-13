Andy Murray to miss Davis Cup and says he does not deserve to be selected

A few hours after he was edged out of the BNP Paribas Open 6-4, 7-6(4) by Alexander Zverev in a tough encounter that saw him generate numerous chances against one of the most in-form players in the world, his frustration lingering deep into Tuesday evening, Andy Murray took to his twitter account with a succinct one-word expression of his feelings and his day: “Fuck.”

It was yet another reflection this season of the tension between what is already considerable success for a player with a metal hip and Murray’s own expectations of where he should be. On one hand, Murray played a good match against one of the best players in the world. In parts, he was as bold with his serve and forehand as he has been for some time andwas able to consistently pierce Zverev’s defence.

Physically, he is in his best shape in some time. His movement, while naturally diminished from his physical peak, remains effective at the highest level. He has ultimately shown that he is still capable of competing at the top level and his numerous wins over players ranked 25-100 in recent weeks indicate that his current level would not look out of place among top 50 players. He appears to be getting closer.

But regardless of his circumstances, when Murray steps out onto the court, he intends to win. Murray explained that he is particularly frustrated with his inability to establish a consistently high base level and to make the right decisions on court. Both of those qualities have been two of his defining strengths throughout his career and they have never been more essential at a time when other parts of his game have unavoidably waned.

His mixed fortunes are reflected in his ranking. Despite a positive few weeks in terms of his level, in which he has only lost to players ranked Nos 3, 4, 10 and 13 at tour events, Murray will now fall more than 50 spots in the rankings to around 172nd. Due to the pandemic ranking freeze, he had retained 250 points for his Antwerp title in 2019 for two years and they finally fall off this week.

As a result, Murray’s already considerable reliance on wildcards will only increase. Since March, he has received nine in his 10 tour-level events played, and at the US Open he had been awarded a wildcard before edging into the main draw after withdrawals. Now he is far away from even the grand slam main draw cut-off.

Before the tournament, Murray responded firmly to a question about the criticism his wildcards have sometimes received from people who believe that they take opportunities from younger players. He countered by pointing out that his absence from the top of the game due to injury offered a space to players that otherwise would not have been there. Regardless, it is not ideal for him to be waiting on tournaments to decide whether they should or should not invite them to their events.

There is only one way for Murray to improve his on-court confidence, to increase his ranking and become self-sufficient with his scheduling again: he must win tour-level matches and compile some deep runs. Murray’s remaining opportunities to do so are in Antwerp from Monday and and then at the ATP 500 tournament in Vienna the following week. Wildcards have already been announced for Murray at both events, but he is yet to confirm his attendance.

Murray will certainly not compete in Davis Cup in November, which he believes would not benefit him to play and he is not sure he would deserve to be part of a squad that should include top 30 players in Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans. “I’ve given a lot to the Davis Cup, and sometimes to my own detriment physically,” he told BBC Sport. “The same thing happened last time I played Davis Cup at the end of 2019. I know there was coronavirus, but I was struggling with that really up until September time the following year.”

Andy Murray in action during his defeat by Alexander Zverev of Germany at Indian Wells. Photograph: Ray Acevedo/EPA

Whether he competes in Antwerp and Vienna or not, Murray will then turn his focus to the Australian Open, which is already a source of curiosity as the Victorian government finalises its policy for incoming international players.

Martin Pakula, Victoria’s sports minister, said that players should get vaccinated in order to play in Melbourne with minimum restrictions and it is believed that vaccinated players will be given the opportunity to skip Australia’s mandatory 14-day quarantine, which Murray says he would support.

“Australia in particular has been very, very strict over there,” said Murray. “The public there have had to endure a painful 18 months or whatever. If people are going to come into the country and potentially risk an outbreak in their community, [the rules are] understandable.”

.