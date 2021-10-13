CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Cedars Advances To The Conference Volleyball Semifinals

By Derek Cardwell
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Twin Cedars Volleyball Squad advanced, but just barely to the Bluegrass Conference semifinals by splitting matches on Tuesday. The Sabers began the night falling to 2-1. Jillian French had six kills and nine aces. The Sabrs came back to beat Mormon Trail 25-9 and 27-25 in the final match to secure a spot in Thursday’s semi-finals. Rylee Dunkin has 14 assists and 12 digs while Sophie Lyle led in kills with six. The Sabers are 9-13 and will travel to Diagonal on Thursday to play overall top seed Ankeny Christian in one semi-final while Seymour and Lamoni will play in the other semi, with the winners playing later on in the championship match.

