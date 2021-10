The Central soccer teams were back in action Tuesday, traveling to Nebraska Wesleyan for a doubleheader. The Dutch women prevailed 1-0, while the men played to a 1-1 draw. In the women’s game, Central struck early with an Abby Frey goal in the 11th minute. That would prove to be the only goal of the game as the Dutch held on for the win. Central moves to 8-4-1 overall and 2-2 in the American Rivers Conference.