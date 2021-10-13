Attention travelers: Ban for vaxxed land tourists to end

Happy Hump Day, Daily Briefing readers! There's plenty happening this Wednesday as legislation to raise the debt ceiling and temporarily stave off a catastrophic default is heading to President Biden to sign.

What everyone's talking about:

Vaccinated tourists will soon be able to enter the United States by land from Canada and Mexico. William Shatner will go on a real-life star trek, hoping to make history as the oldest man to fly in space. A potent winter storm is pounding the western United States. And Rich Bisaccia will replace disgraced Jon Gruden as Las Vegas Raiders' head coach.

It's Jane , with Wednesday's news.

🏥 New this morning: For about two decades, a test used in the general population has overestimated kidney function in Black patients, masking the severity of their kidney disease, resulting in late diagnosis and delayed transplant referrals .

🔴 The calls to Florida’s abuse hotline accused foster caregivers of striking children; denying them medical care; sending them to school hungry. Yet the Department of Children and Families said the allegations did not meet its definition of serious harm .

💉 An FDA advisory committee will meet this week to discuss the safety and need for a booster shot for people who already received Moderna's or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine .

🛂 The U.S. will open land borders with Canada and Mexico to vaccinated foreign tourists in “early November,” ending a monthslong ban due to the pandemic .

🔵 Brian Goldner, who as CEO and chairman spearheaded Hasbro’s transformation from a toy company to an entertainment force, has died. He was 58 .

👨‍👦‍👦 More present, more grateful: How the COVID pandemic changed this USA TODAY Opinion contributor as a father .

🔵 Cause of death determined: Gabby Petito was strangled. Experts say such an assault is a red flag for intimate partner homicides .

🎧 On today's 5 Things podcast , hear about the aftermath of NFL coach Jon Gruden’s resignation following his leaked emails. You can listen to the podcast every day on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or on your smart speaker.

Here's more to dive into today:

Debt ceiling bill goes to Biden's desk, temporarily averting default

After the House passed a bill to raise the nation's debt ceiling for several weeks, the measure is heading to President Joe Biden's desk Wednesday for his signature. The bill, which lifts the ceiling by $480 billion, will allow the government to keep paying its bills into early December and avoid the economic chaos that would come if the U.S. defaulted. If the country had defaulted on its debt for the first time, the results could lead to a global recession, experts say. A tanked market would hurt 401(k)s and other investments. By extending the nation's borrowing limit for a few weeks, lawmakers set up another fight in early December, when they'll be tasked with finding a long-term solution.

William Shatner embarks on a real-life space journey

Captain Kirk is heading to space on his real-life star trek. Actor William Shatner, 90, who is best known for his role in the original "Star Trek" series and the first six films in the "Star Trek" movie franchise, is set to take flight Wednesday with three other passengers on a New Shepard rocket from Blue Origin's West Texas launch site. Blue Origin was founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2000. Its only human spaceflight to date launched on July 20, when it flew Bezos, Bezos' brother Mark, Mercury 13 aviator Wally Funk and 18-year-old student Oliver Daemen to suborbital space. The launch had been scheduled for Tuesday but high winds in the forecast prompted a 24-hour delay. Rounding out the crew: a Blue Origin vice president and two entrepreneurs who bid unsuccessfully for a seat on the previous flight with Bezos.

Actor and entrepreneur William Shatner Photo by Jason Shook; USA TODAY graphic

What else people are reading:

⛈ Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm off Mexico’s Pacific coast, but is expected to regain strength and make landfall as a hurricane near the port of Mazatlan on Wednesday.

🕺 "DWTS" double shock: Tuesday's Disney Villains Night brought a reign of terror to the ballroom. But the real badness came in a shocking double elimination .

🍿 Oscar tracker: The best actor race is shaping up to be a showdown between two of Hollywood's most enduring stars: Will Smith and Denzel Washington .

📺 A "Squid Game" Halloween? If you thought "Squid Game" was taking over only the internet, think again. Halloween costumes related to the Netflix hit show could be the most popular trend for the holiday .

Supreme Court to hear arguments to reinstate death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber

The Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday on the government's request to reinstate the death penalty for convicted bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev , eight years after the Boston Marathon blast that killed three people and injured more than 260. Tsarnaev, 28, was convicted of dozens of crimes in the attack and received a death sentence in 2015. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit threw out that sentence last year, ruling that a lower court judge failed to ensure a fair jury given the wall-to-wall media coverage of the bombing and manhunt. Some of the victims and their families have publicly supported the death sentence. Others say that continuing the years-old litigation has prolonged their suffering and has unnecessarily kept Tsarnaev's name in the news.

First storm of the season hammers western US with heavy snow, howling winds

Heavy snow and high winds from the season's first winter storm will likely spread farther north into the western Dakotas and eastern Montana on Wednesday. The potent storm pounded the western U.S. on Tuesday, delivering a mix of heavy snow and ferocious winds to much of the region and creating hazardous travel conditions. Winter storm warnings were in place for parts of Wyoming, Montana, Colorado, Utah and Idaho, where snowfall totals of 1 to 2 feet were possible. The snow will be accompanied by strong northwesterly winds at the height of the storm, the National Weather Service said. Temperatures also will be far below average across much of the West, and record lows are possible, AccuWeather said.

ICYMI: Some of our top stories Tuesday

☄️ By the end of November, eight asteroids bigger than Egypt's pyramids will pass by our planet a few million miles away .

🌌 An "unusual" radio wave sent from the middle of the Milky Way has experts confused: “We’ve never seen anything like it.”

💊 Baby aspirin is no longer recommended to prevent a first heart attack in older adults, according to a draft recommendation .

Rich Bisaccia to be Las Vegas Raiders' interim head coach, replacing Jon Gruden

Rich Bisaccia will be formally announced as the Las Vegas Raiders' interim head coach on Wednesday. Bisaccia will be replacing Jon Gruden, who resigned Monday following the emergence of homophobic, racist and other offensive comments he had made in emails years earlier. Gruden's behavior recently came under scrutiny when the Wall Street Journal uncovered an email he sent in 2011 in which he used a racist trope to describe NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith . The NFL found additional emails as part of a separate investigation into the workplace culture of the Washington Football Team, which contained more damning information, according to a report in the New York Times on Monday.

Former NFL offensive lineman Ryan O'Callaghan, who came out as gay in 2017, condemned the homophobic language used by former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden. USA TODAY

More Gruden fallout:

🏈 Jeff Fisher responds to Jon Gruden's claim Roger Goodell pressured Rams to draft Michael Sam .

🏈 Aaron Rodgers: Opinions expressed by Jon Gruden "don't have a place in the game."

🏈 "Wow, this was a group of people comfortable with saying things like that": DeMaurice Smith opens up on Jon Gruden, racism in the NFL and more .

📸 Jamie Lee Curtis' history of 'Halloween' horrors 📸

Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis, left) and daughter Karen (Judy Greer) are left reeling after their last run-in with Michael Myers in the sequel "Halloween Kills." RYAN GREEN/UNIVERSAL PICTURES

Halloween is a couple of weeks away , and who better to get us ready than Jamie Lee Curtis ? More than 40 years after Curtis made her film debut in the 1978 original horror classic "Halloween," the actress and masked villain Michael Myers share the big screen once again in "Halloween Kills" (in theaters and streaming on Peacock Oct. 15).

Check out our gallery of "Halloween" horror on the silver screen through the years.

