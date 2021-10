It’s not surprising to see the Nashua High School North and South boys soccer teams win on the same day. But by same 10-1 scores, well, that’s a first, as those are quite unusual in soccer. But it happened, as both teams plug away. The Panthers remain unbeaten, with one tie, while the Titans took their third in their last four games, and second straight.

