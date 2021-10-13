CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mookie Betts’ clubs clutch two-run homer in Dodgers’ NLDS Game 4 win over Giants

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMookie Betts hit what would turn out to be the game-winning home run for the Los Angeles Dodgers, forcing a winner-take-all Game 5 in the NLDS against the San Francisco Giants. With the bases loaded and two outs, Lamonte Wade made a difficult catch to leave the Los Angeles Dodgers’...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Giants coach’s reaction to blown call goes viral

The reaction San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson had to first base umpire Gabe Morales’ call on a check swing went viral on Thursday night. The Giants lost 2-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS at Oracle Par in San Francisco. The game ended after Morales said that Wilmer Flores went around on a check swing on a 0-2 pitch from Max Scherzer with two outs (see it here). Most people recognized right away that Morales blew the call.
MLB
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Lamonte Wade
Person
Homer
Sports Illustrated

How Should We Feel About the Astros?

The Astros are tearing the cover off the ball this postseason, just as they have all year. And don’t let Ryan Tepera fool you, they are not doing so with the aid of illicit activities. It’s been nearly two years since we first learned about the Astros’ cheating en route to winning the 2017 World ...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nlds#The San Francisco Giants#The Los Angeles Dodgers
FanSided

Dodgers: Mookie Betts flames Wilmer Flores and Giants with postgame comment

It’s still hard to believe this happened. That’s why you need to watch every pitch of every MLB playoff game. Missing a play like this is a sin. In the top of the sixth inning of NLDS Game 2 on Saturday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers jumped out to a 6-1 lead thanks to a pair of two-run doubles from Cody Bellinger and AJ Pollock. Felt good, right?
MLB
KESQ News Channel 3

Dodgers beat Giants to advance to the NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to the National League Championship Series! The Dodgers beat the Giants in San Francisco in a critical and nerve-racking winner-take-all Game 5 of the National League Division Series. The game was 0-0 up until both teams scored in the 6th inning. Mookie set the table. Corey delivered. pic.twitter.com/QJdAVFhzMK— Los The post Dodgers beat Giants to advance to the NLCS appeared first on KESQ.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Dodgers' Mookie Betts Leads MLB in Jersey Sales

NEW YORK — Mookie Betts and the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers had four of the top 10 selling jerseys in Major League Baseball this season. Betts’ No. 50 uniform claimed the top spot for the second straight year after he was acquired prior to the 2020 season from the Boston Red Sox. He’s joined in the top 10 by teammates Clayton Kershaw at five, Cody Bellinger at six and World Series MVP Corey Seager at eight. Kershaw and Seager are set to become free agents.
MLB
CBS LA

Dodgers Lose Game 2 To Braves In National League Championship

ATLANTA (AP) – The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove in the ninth inning, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead. Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen reliever. Seager tried for a backhand snag, but the ball skidded off his glove into center field. There was no chance to get Dansby Swanson, who raced around from second with the winning run, dropping his helmet as he crossed the plate — a virtual repeat of Game 1 when Austin Riley came through with a winning hit in the ninth for a 3-2 victory. The series resumes in Los Angeles, where Game 3 is set for Tuesday night.
MLB
San Francisco Chronicle

Dodgers' Mookie Betts curbs Giants rally with 'unbelievable' throw

Mookie Betts reached Brandon Crawford’s flare to shallow right field on one bounce. He fielded it chest-high. As he did, Betts raised his eyes with a glance toward the infield. Wilmer Flores was rounding second base and headed for third. Betts executed a quick, understated spin. The throw he unleashed...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy