A Coast city has the biggest Latino population in MS. The community is shaping its future.

When Laura and Harmodio Santamaria opened their Pascagoula grocery store in 2006, it wasn’t easy to get all the products they needed to live up to their name, Las Americas. Companies were already delivering Mexican items to Mississippi. But Puerto Rican customers wanted Kikuet brand frozen empanadillas. Dominicans wanted tubers like yuca and yautia blanca. Once or twice a month, Harmodio would drive his Chevrolet Silverado, then a U-Haul, to Miami or Atlanta to pick up items people had requested.