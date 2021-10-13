CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barcelona’s $40M Star Could Be First Arrival At Newcastle Following Saudi Takeover: Report

By Sakshi Gupta
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFC Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet could reportedly be the first arrival at Newcastle United following their sensational takeover by a Saudi consortium. Newcastle do not want to spend much during the January transfer window but they have Lenglet on their radar ahead of the winter market, reported Spanish publication SPORT. The report has also claimed that the Premier League side has already approached Barcelona with an inquiry regarding Lenglet’s availability during the January window.

theScore

Saudi consortium completes controversial Newcastle takeover

A consortium backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) finalized a deal Thursday to take over Newcastle United for a reported £300 million, bringing to an end Mike Ashley's unpopular 14 years as owner of the storied Premier League club. PIF will reportedly have an 80% stake in the...
Ronald Koeman
BBC

Newcastle takeover: Saudi Arabian-backed deal is close

A Saudi Arabian takeover of Newcastle United is close to being agreed. Approval from the Premier League could possibly come in the next 24 hours after a consortium proved the Saudi state would not have control of the club. Instead the Public Investment Fund (PIF), which is set to provide...
World Soccer Talk

Newcastle takeover in sight with Saudi to lift ban on Qatar’s beIN Sports

Doha (AFP) – A Saudi takeover of English Premier League club Newcastle edged closer on Wednesday with the Gulf state set to lift its ban on Qatar-based beIN Sports. The broadcaster, which holds the rights to the Premier League in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), was banned by Saudi Arabia in 2017 at the start of a diplomatic and transport blockade of Qatar which ended in January.
SkySports

Newcastle: Saudi-led takeover could be back on after beIN Sports issue resolved

The Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle United looks to be back on after the Saudi state resolved its issues with beIN Sports over illegal streaming of Premier League football. The deal that would see an end to Mike Ashley's 14-year ownership of the club still needs Premier League approval, but significant progress has been made following the agreement between beIN and the Saudis on Wednesday.
chatsports.com

Newcastle's home game against Tottenham sells out following Saudi-led takeover, with THOUSANDS of fans left queuing online to get a seat for St James' Park clash

Newcastle have sold out their home fixture against Tottenham on October 17 - the first match at St James' Park following confirmation of the club's takeover. The club released a statement on Friday morning confirming that all seats had now been swiped up, with only a handful of hospitality seats left for sale.
tothelaneandback.com

Pundit claims 28-year-old Tottenham star’s move to Newcastle could be ‘realistic’ after takeover

Tottenham ace Harry Kane moving to Newcastle could be realistic after takeover claims pundit. In conversation with talkSPORT (h/t The Shields Gazette), football pundit Darren Ambrose states that a Newcastle United move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane could be ‘realistic’. English striker Harry Kane has been a dependable asset...
Sports
The Independent

Football rumours: Mohamed Salah’s agent arrives in UK as talk grows of new deal

What the papers sayA new deal appears to be in the offing for Mohamed Salah. The Mirror reports the forward’s agent flew into England on Saturday, prompting speculation talks will soon begin between the 29-year-old and Liverpool about a new £500,000-per-week contract.The Mail cites Mundo Sportivo saying Barcelona have been “put off” in their plans to sign Ousmane Dembele to a new deal. The paper adds that move means Raheem Sterling leaving Manchester City on loan to the Spanish side is “growing more likely”Ross Barkley could find a new home at Burnley, according to The Sun. The midfielder is getting limited...
International Business Times

No Room For Niceties As Suarez And Liverpool Reunite Again

Luis Suarez reunites with Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday and for another 90 minutes, a fans' favourite and cherished former club will have to be enemies again. The last time Suarez met Liverpool in Spain was also the first time since he left the club five years earlier in 2014 and it was the Uruguayan who set the tone.
The Independent

Hope, conflicted morality as Newcastle fans welcome Saudis

Wearing a mock Arab headdress, Chris Greenslade, between swigs from a bottle of Newcastle Brown Ale, was proudly embracing his club’s new status as one of the richest in world sports. “We’re Saudis,” the 41-year-old Newcastle fan said. “We can afford anything.”It was a day of celebration even before kickoff against Tottenham on Sunday at St. James’ Park as the Premier League opened a new era — with a team under Saudi ownership. But Newcastle fans have to — reluctantly in many cases — accept their long-underachieving club becoming embroiled in a sporting moral maze of the ethics of...
The Independent

Tough baptism for Ranieri as Salah strikes again – Premier League talking points

The Premier League returned this weekend following the international break.Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the latest round of fixtures.Magical Mo purring as five-star Liverpool recapture title-winning formLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed Mohamed Salah as the best player on the planet after his superb performance in Liverpool’s 5-0 demolition job against Watford at Vicarage Road. The Egyptian set up Sadio Mane’s opener with an exquisite pass before he left Watford’s defence bamboozled with his second stunning solo effort in successive matches in the second half. Salah has found the net in all but one...
