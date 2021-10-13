Barcelona’s $40M Star Could Be First Arrival At Newcastle Following Saudi Takeover: Report
FC Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet could reportedly be the first arrival at Newcastle United following their sensational takeover by a Saudi consortium. Newcastle do not want to spend much during the January transfer window but they have Lenglet on their radar ahead of the winter market, reported Spanish publication SPORT. The report has also claimed that the Premier League side has already approached Barcelona with an inquiry regarding Lenglet’s availability during the January window.www.ibtimes.com
