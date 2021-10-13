CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holly, MI

Oxford Girl Scouts beautify mini golf at county park

By oxford_leader
Oxford Leader
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mini-golf course at Groveland Oaks County Park and Campground in Holly has received a facelift after Girl Scout Troop 70945 helped transform the garden beds in September. Girl Scouts Rowan Spear, Megan Spear, Kaylee Henke and Alayna Henke spent the last days of summer cleaning up two garden beds and planting native species that will look great in spring, summer and fall. They also added colorful garden stones they crafted themselves.

oxfordleader.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped

(CNN) — General Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who died Monday at age 84 of complications from Covid-19, was one of the most fascinating figures in America's contemporary political history. Representing a kind of voice which has faded from his...
POLITICS
Reuters

Kidnapping in Haiti shines spotlight on gangs, risk experts say

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries pulled its American staff out of the country for nine months because of political unrest before returning them last year, according to the group's 2020 annual report. The kidnapping of 17 missionaries over the weekend has underlined a different, growing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Holly, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Holly, MI
NBC News

Trump faces a pile of civil lawsuits as depositions begin

Former President Donald Trump has been ordered to answer questions under oath in a lawsuit Monday, and his attorneys could soon set a date for a deposition in another case, as well. The lawsuits, involving allegations that his security guards roughed up protesters outside Trump Tower in New York and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Scout Troop#Mini Golf#Oxford Girl Scouts#The Silver Award
Fox News

State Department IG to probe Biden admin's chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

The State Department's inspector general is launching a series of investigations into the Biden administration's last diplomatic moves in Afghanistan. The reviews will focus on the State Department's Special Immigrant Visa program, Afghans processed for refugee admission into the U.S., resettlement of refugees and visa recipients, and the emergency evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, according to an October 15 memo to Secretary of State Blinken first reported by Politico and confirmed by Fox News.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy