Oxford Girl Scouts beautify mini golf at county park
The mini-golf course at Groveland Oaks County Park and Campground in Holly has received a facelift after Girl Scout Troop 70945 helped transform the garden beds in September. Girl Scouts Rowan Spear, Megan Spear, Kaylee Henke and Alayna Henke spent the last days of summer cleaning up two garden beds and planting native species that will look great in spring, summer and fall. They also added colorful garden stones they crafted themselves.oxfordleader.com
