Residents can ask questions, learn more about Library bond proposal

Please Vote YES on the Library Bond. The importance of a library that can service the community in which it resides has been proven repeatedly through time. Now, more than ever, libraries are a necessary part of a flourishing community. Commonly referred to as a “third place,” libraries offer a location where a community can gather, for free, for many reasons, not just borrowing books. Viewing the library as a third place allows one to see it as a neutral location other than a person’s home or place of work, where they can gather in the community to create relationships in a safe environment. Children, teens, and adults alike can take part in stimulating free programs during which they form relationships with other community members that help to grow involvement in the world around us. Libraries advocate for our rights as American citizens to have privacy in what we choose to read and a place to access free information.

