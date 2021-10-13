CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Residents can ask questions, learn more about Library bond proposal

By Don Rush
Oxford Leader
 5 days ago

Two town hall meetings concerning Oxford Library’s expansion plans are slated for this month. According to a press release from Library Director Bryan Cloutier, the meetings are this Thursday at 7 p.m. and again on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 10:30 a.m. “Topics discussed will be the proposed expansion plans, project...

oxfordleader.com

