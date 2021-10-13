CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeman lifts Braves into second straight NLCS

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 6 days ago

Freddie Freeman delivered the Braves a 5-4 come-from-behind win over the Brewers on Tuesday and a berth in the National League Championship Series. Freddie Freeman delivered the Braves a 5-4 come-from-behind win over the Brewers on Tuesday and a berth in the National League Championship Series. This post was originally...

FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
FanSided

MLB announces next step in Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave

MLB announced they are extending Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave through the playoffs. Ozuna has been away from the team since he was investigated on domestic violence charges in late May. On Sept. 9, the Braves outfielder entered a plea deal to get those charges dropped, but in doing so will enter a diversion program that will last three-to-six months. MLB is rightly waiting for Ozuna to complete said program and get the charges dropped.
MLB
CBS LA

Dodgers Lose Game 2 To Braves In National League Championship

ATLANTA (AP) – The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove in the ninth inning, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead. Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen reliever. Seager tried for a backhand snag, but the ball skidded off his glove into center field. There was no chance to get Dansby Swanson, who raced around from second with the winning run, dropping his helmet as he crossed the plate — a virtual repeat of Game 1 when Austin Riley came through with a winning hit in the ninth for a 3-2 victory. The series resumes in Los Angeles, where Game 3 is set for Tuesday night.
MLB
theScore

Braves advance to NLCS after Freeman's blast sinks Brewers

ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman hit a tiebreaking home run off Milwaukee closer Josh Hader with two outs in the eighth inning and the Atlanta Braves advanced to the NL Championship Series for the second year in a row, finishing off the Brewers 5-4 on Tuesday night. The Braves won...
MLB
thunder1320.com

BRAVES WIN! Freeman home run sends Atlanta to NLCS

Freddie Freeman created a raucous celebration by conquering the great Josh Hader and sending the Braves back to the National League Championship Series with a homer that will be remembered for many years to come. Freeman’s solo homer with two outs in the eighth inning off Hader gave the Braves...
MLB
CBS LA

Taylor’s Blunder, Other Missed Chances Put LA In NLCS Hole

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Taylor hurried around second base before having second thoughts. He peaked over his shoulder, then hit the brakes. The Los Angeles Dodgers had trouble getting all the way around the bases throughout Saturday night’s NL Championship Series opener. None stung quite like Taylor’s blunder. Taylor got caught in a rundown in the ninth inning, ending the Dodgers’ last scoring chance before Austin Riley’s game-ending RBI single in bottom of the inning lifted the Atlanta Braves to a 3-2 win. The Dodgers were 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven, leaving manager Dave Roberts to...
MLB
chatsports.com

Freddie Freeman HR sends Braves to NLCS with 5-4 win over Brewers

ATLANTA — Freddie Freeman hit a tiebreaking home run off Milwaukee closer Josh Hader with two outs in the eighth inning and the Atlanta Braves advanced to the NL Championship Series for the second year in a row, finishing off the Brewers 5-4 on Tuesday night. The Braves won the...
MLB
arcamax.com

Mark Bradley: The great Freddie Freeman carries his Braves into the NLCS

ATLANTA — A careening Game 4 was set right at the end. With one majestic swing, the noblest Brave of all sent a Josh Hader slider flying deep into the night. It carried over the wall in center field, and it carried these Braves, the team that took forever to break .500, into the National League Championship Series for a second consecutive season. Freddie Freeman did what he has been doing for a decade, though never in a moment quite like this.
MLB

