CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Downtown Oxford gets its very own gift card

By James Hanlon
Oxford Leader
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot sure what to get your loved one this holiday season? Why not give the gift of Oxford? The Oxford Downtown Development Authority (DDA) will offer a shop local gift card from Nov. 1. “It’s kind of cool to think we have our own town gift card,” said DDA Executive...

oxfordleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

Wayfair Is Having a Massive Clearance Sale on Tons of Home Upgrades

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Just in time for the change in seasons, there’s another weekend of sales. Whether you’re looking for decor or larger furniture items, Wayfair’s 72-Hour Clearance Sale is offering massive discounts this holiday weekend — and it couldn’t come soon enough. We’re talking up to 60 percent off on sofas, storage solutions, kitchen essentials, home upgrades, accent pieces, and more. Don’t know where to start? We scouted out some of the best deals, including a chic sofa, affordable area rug, and even a stylish find for your furry friend. So hurry up and add to cart before the sale ends!
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy