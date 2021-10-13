CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

STEMi mobile comes to Oxford Middle School

By Dean Vaglia
Oxford Leader
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education can lead to important and high paying jobs, but it is hard to get kids engaged with the exciting possibility of doing math for a living. Enter the STEMi Mobile Innovation Station. The Oakland Schools STEMi is a 1,000 foot wide trailer filled...

oxfordleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGME

Report names best elementary, middle schools in Maine

Schools in Bangor and Cumberland are named the best in the state, according to the U.S. News & World Report's latest rankings of K-8 schools. Fruit Street School in Bangor took the top spot for elementary schools followed by Longfellow School in Portland and Pond Cove Elementary in Cape Elizabeth.
MAINE STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Parents frustrated with quarantine notification at Cuthbertson Middle School

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Parents were left frustrated and confused after nearly 100 students were quarantined at Cuthbertson Middle School in Union County on Tuesday. Some parents said they got texts and emails their child needed to quarantine just minutes before the school day was set to begin. Others were notified after exposed students were already at the school.
UNION COUNTY, NC
Crescent-News

Paulding Middle School volunteers

Students from the Paulding Middle School football team and coach Aaron Horstman, recently volunteered at the Caring and Sharing food pantry in Paulding. Volunteers include, from left: Coach Horstman, Grady Barton, Blake Rhonehouse and Colt Hunt.
PAULDING, OH
Mining Journal

Gwinn High, Middle schools to go virtual

MARQUETTE — The Gwinn Middle and High schools will go virtual starting Thursday and continuing until at least Oct. 18. In posting that announcement on Facebook Tuesday, Gwinn Superintendent Brandon Bruce said: “Unfortunately, we continue to have high positive COVID rates at the MS/HS. I need to try to mitigate these high numbers and I feel the best way to do this is to shut the HS/MS down for a 10-day period.”
MARQUETTE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stemi#Stem Education#Robot#Innovation#Stemi Mobile#Oxford Middle School#Oxford Community Schools
KCRG.com

Roosevelt Middle School celebrates 100 years

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Roosevelt middle school first opened up its doors to students in 1921. In 2021, 7th-grade students are learning about the history of the school and how it has evolved through the years. “Sometimes people don’t understand the power of middle schoolers, and their awesome thinking...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
phillytrib.com

Studying tips for middle school students

Napsnet 1. Make academics a focus in your life. Studying takes time and effort. Get organized, ask for help and put forth effort aimed at improving your study habits now. The lessons taught in middle school are building blocks for high school and college. Starting good study habits now will help you later in life. It does take more effort to study and to become organized; however, academic success will make you feel good about yourself and make your parents smile. 2. If you are struggling, ask for help. Start by talking to the teacher. The guidance counselor generally has a list of tutors in the area. Some high school students need to complete community service hours to be in clubs or in honor societies. You may be able to get a free tutor. 3. Talk about assignments with friends. Discussing assignments with friends is another great way to study. This is very helpful when studying for novel tests. Friendly discussions about books help deepen understanding. 4. Make your own study guide. One great way to study is to make a list of the important information from a chapter and write it in your own words. Copy down any words that are written in bold or in italics. Look at chapter headings, section headings and review sections at the end of a chapter for other important information to add to your study guide. Merge this information with class notes. 5. Make study cards. On the front of a note card write the word or idea. On the back, write the definition or important information. Have a friend or parent ask you about the word and/or provide a definition. 6. Stay organized throughout the year. Place your items in the correct folder. If you are using a three-ring binder to keep papers organized, take the time to open the metal prongs and place them securely in it. If someone helps you organize your papers, take the time to continue putting everything in its place. 7. Dedicate a space for every class in your book bag. For every class, dedicate a binder, folder or notebook. There should be a place for class notes, handouts and homework assignments. Some of the larger binders can accommodate all classes. It is really a matter of personal choice; just keep papers separated by class. 8. Buy an agenda book and use it. Most students have an agenda book, but they don’t write anything in it. On Monday, write down all of the week’s assignments. Most teachers have them posted in the classroom. 9. Don’t wait until the last minute. Study a little every night instead of cramming late the night before the test. A good night’s sleep helps. Bleary eyes and a tired body do not. 10. Select a consistent place to study. Some people need total quiet while others can study well with music in the background (try classical music). The key is to find a comfortable place and study there regularly, such as the kitchen table, a desk, a favorite chair, bed, etc. Make sure it has adequate lighting and keep all your study supplies in reach. — NAPS.
EDUCATION
midfloridanewspapers.com

Vaccination events on middle school campuses

Lake County Schools and the Florida Department of Health in Lake are offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to district employees, community members and eligible students at middle schools across the county this week, according to a Lake County Schools news release. Pfizer boosters will be available for eligible participants, as...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Dell
mainstreet-nashville.com

New grant opportunity for middle schools

Delta Dental of Tennessee has announced a new grant opportunity for middle schools to replace an existing water fountain with a contactless Elkay bottle-filling stations through its Water’s Cool @ School program. All Tennessee middle schools are encouraged to apply before the Nov. 23 deadline. Grants will be awarded to 25 middle schools across the state.
EDUCATION
Great Bend Tribune

Reality U is back at Great Bend Middle School

United Way of Central Kansas is bringing Reality U back to Great Bend Middle School for the fifth year on Oct. 13. With the support of numerous sponsors and the Great Bend Middle School Booster Club, UWCK is setting out to teach this year’s eighth graders about personal finance in a fun and engaging way, said UWCK Executive Director Gaila Demel.
GREAT BEND, KS
kbsi23.com

Free mobile food pantry at Jackson Middle School Oct. 16

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – Jackson R-2 School District is hosting a free mobile food pantry for those in need on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Jackson Middle School. The times are from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. This is a first come, first serve food pantry. It is recommended those...
JACKSON, MO
newschannel6now.com

Kirby Middle School principal announces improvement plan

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Kirby Middle School’s principal announced her improvement plan for the school during Tuesday’s Wichita Falls ISD special session. Principal Shannon Cunningham said the school will roll out new action steps that will be implemented, which will focus on developing teacher leadership and effective teaching. Cunningham...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Wicked Local

Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic planned for Saugus Middle-High School

Saugus residents can get a COVID-19 vaccine at a free, mobile vaccination clinic scheduled at the Saugus Middle-High School complex. Superintendent of Schools Erin McMahon announced the vaccination bus will be at the Saugus Middle-High School parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Both the...
SAUGUS, MA
schoolnewsnetwork.org

Middle school LINKS program off to great start

Comstock Park — The new LINKS program at Mill Creek Middle School gives eighth-grader Lilly Czypera the opportunity to make a difference in the life of a classmate. This is the second year for the LINKS program, a peer-to-peer support program that pairs a general education student with a student with special needs. About 30 students with Individual Education Plans are paired with those who apply to be part of the program and receive course credit.
COMSTOCK PARK, MI
US News and World Report

New Elementary and Middle Schools Rankings Launched

Today, for the first time, U.S. News published rankings of public elementary and middle schools. Like our annual Best High Schools rankings, we hope these statistical assessments are a useful resource for parents in conjunction with the accompanying data we publish on school characteristics. All public schools were ranked for...
EDUCATION
gonzaga.edu

An education enhancement for Shaw middle school

Shaw Middle School, built in the late 1950s, looked the part of a traditional mid-century middle school with its long hallways lined with lockers, equally spaced rectangular classrooms, and sprawling gymnasium. When the opportunity to renovate and rebuild the school emerged, administrators embraced a new vision of what a middle could be – a space for community, connection, creativity, and innovation. This vision has come to life in the recently completed Shaw Middle School.
SPOKANE, WA
buncombeschools.org

A Middle School 'Whodunit' Mystery

Featured Photos: On Oct. 11, 2021, A.C. Reynolds Middle School kicked off the sixth grade project, "The Mystery of Cheng Shae, PA." Photos provided courtesy of Reynolds Middle. BCS Communications Dept. A ‘whodunit’ mystery has sixth graders scratching their heads at A.C. Reynolds Middle School this week. 🔍 The story...
HIGH SCHOOL
Ellwood City Ledger

Why is there a dog at Riverside Middle School?

NORTH SEWICKLEY TWP. — Kylee Kaszer, Riverside Middle School counselor, has a therapy dog for students to interact with whose name is Leo. Kaszer and Leo are registered through Therapy Dog International (TDI). To belong to TDI, all dogs must be tested and evaluated by a certified TDI evaluator. All dogs must also pass the Canine Good Citizenship test and meet regular veterinarian checks.
NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, PA
The 74

Lessons from Out-of-School STEM Programs

Even before the pandemic, it was common for teachers to grapple with the challenge of teaching students varying in mastery of academic skills, with as many as seven grade levels represented in one room. The pandemic has only widened that gap, particularly in math, with the most disadvantaged students experiencing the most difficulties. A recent […]
EDUCATION
quicksie983.com

East Hardin Middle School to Open October 18th

Hardin County Schools has announced the new East Hardin Middle will be ready and open to students starting Monday, October 18, 2021. In order for teachers and other staff to prepare for this transition, EHMS students will have a “learn at home day” on Friday, October 15, 2021. It is...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy