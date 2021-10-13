STEMi mobile comes to Oxford Middle School

Napsnet 1. Make academics a focus in your life. Studying takes time and effort. Get organized, ask for help and put forth effort aimed at improving your study habits now. The lessons taught in middle school are building blocks for high school and college. Starting good study habits now will help you later in life. It does take more effort to study and to become organized; however, academic success will make you feel good about yourself and make your parents smile. 2. If you are struggling, ask for help. Start by talking to the teacher. The guidance counselor generally has a list of tutors in the area. Some high school students need to complete community service hours to be in clubs or in honor societies. You may be able to get a free tutor. 3. Talk about assignments with friends. Discussing assignments with friends is another great way to study. This is very helpful when studying for novel tests. Friendly discussions about books help deepen understanding. 4. Make your own study guide. One great way to study is to make a list of the important information from a chapter and write it in your own words. Copy down any words that are written in bold or in italics. Look at chapter headings, section headings and review sections at the end of a chapter for other important information to add to your study guide. Merge this information with class notes. 5. Make study cards. On the front of a note card write the word or idea. On the back, write the definition or important information. Have a friend or parent ask you about the word and/or provide a definition. 6. Stay organized throughout the year. Place your items in the correct folder. If you are using a three-ring binder to keep papers organized, take the time to open the metal prongs and place them securely in it. If someone helps you organize your papers, take the time to continue putting everything in its place. 7. Dedicate a space for every class in your book bag. For every class, dedicate a binder, folder or notebook. There should be a place for class notes, handouts and homework assignments. Some of the larger binders can accommodate all classes. It is really a matter of personal choice; just keep papers separated by class. 8. Buy an agenda book and use it. Most students have an agenda book, but they don’t write anything in it. On Monday, write down all of the week’s assignments. Most teachers have them posted in the classroom. 9. Don’t wait until the last minute. Study a little every night instead of cramming late the night before the test. A good night’s sleep helps. Bleary eyes and a tired body do not. 10. Select a consistent place to study. Some people need total quiet while others can study well with music in the background (try classical music). The key is to find a comfortable place and study there regularly, such as the kitchen table, a desk, a favorite chair, bed, etc. Make sure it has adequate lighting and keep all your study supplies in reach. — NAPS.

