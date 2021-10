GREEN BAY - Brett Favre was told by the Mississippi state auditor to return $828,000 he should not have been paid for speeches he did not give or he will be sued. The former Green Bay Packers quarterback was one of several parties that were contacted by the state after completion of a forensic audit of an alleged embezzlement scheme. Favre received $1.1 million that was meant for welfare programs.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO