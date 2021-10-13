CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House sends debt limit hike to Biden; budget battle contiues

 5 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the House on Tuesday pushed through a short-term increase to the nation’s debt limit, ensuring the federal government can continue fully paying its bills into December and temporarily averting an unprecedented default that would have decimated the economy. The $480 billion increase in the country’s...

