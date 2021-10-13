Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 10:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-18 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drivers of vans...campers...trailers...and other high profile vehicles should be alert to the danger of these winds. Target Area: Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve; Western Mojave Desert WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT /5 PM MST/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast California, southern Nevada and the Lake Mead NRA. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT /5 PM MST/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Boaters in the Wind Advisory area should use extreme caution when venturing onto area lakes. Strong winds over the open waters will make the lake water rough and hazardous...and may result in high waves which may tip or swamp smaller craft. For your personal safety...avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas.

