Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-13 14:23:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-14 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. In addition, areas of poor visibility are expected. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch are expected. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be reduced to one half mile or less at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blue Earth, Brown, Chippewa, Douglas, Faribault, Freeborn by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 09:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-18 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Chippewa; Douglas; Faribault; Freeborn; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Pope; Redwood; Renville; Sibley; Steele; Stevens; Swift; Waseca; Watonwan; Yellow Medicine DRY CONDITIONS WITH LOW HUMIDITY AND BREEZY SOUTHERLY WINDS TODAY Today will be warm, dry, and breezy, especially across southern and western Minnesota. Afternoon humidity will drop to near 20 percent in places, with southerly wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph possible. Please contact your local DNR office before burning.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 06:32:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-18 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Sustained west to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts near 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes, including the town of Mojave. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles. Visibility may be reduced in blowing dust. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, Highway 178 through and below Walker Pass, including the town of Inyokern, and Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Green River Basin, Upper Green River Basin Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 01:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Green River Basin; Upper Green River Basin Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow, with accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Upper Green River Basin Foothills and Upper Green River Basin. * WHEN...From 1 AM to noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult through Wind River Canyon, especially before sunrise. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected to fall along US 189 from Big Piney/Marbleton to Daniel.
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
#Winter Weather Advisory#Beaufort Sea
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 07:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-18 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow expected. Additional accumulation up to 1 inch. * WHERE...Mountain passes of Central and Eastern Lake County including Highway 140 at Warner Mountain Summit. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
LAKE COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 08:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-18 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dakota; Dixon Elevated Fire Weather Conditions On Monday Seasonally warm temperature in the middle 70s to lower 80s are expected on Monday. These warm temperatures will also bring very dry and windy conditions this afternoon and early evening. As relative humidity values drop between 20 and 30 percent this afternoon, winds may gust as high as 35 mph at times. Extreme caution should be used today, as any spark may be sufficient to start a wildfire. Use caution when working in farm fields as agricultural land will be more susceptible to fire development. Do not carelessly throw cigarettes out your vehicle windows, and check all chains on trailers before traveling. Conditions will improve Monday evening as winds decrease.
DAKOTA COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 10:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-18 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drivers of vans...campers...trailers...and other high profile vehicles should be alert to the danger of these winds. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT /5 PM MST/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast California, southern Nevada and the Lake Mead NRA. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT /5 PM MST/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Boaters in the Wind Advisory area should use extreme caution when venturing onto area lakes. Strong winds over the open waters will make the lake water rough and hazardous...and may result in high waves which may tip or swamp smaller craft. For your personal safety...avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Adams, Audubon, Boone, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 08:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-18 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Adams; Audubon; Boone; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Emmet; Greene; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Taylor; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright Elevated Fire Concerns Today Temperatures across northern and western Iowa are expected to reach the mid to upper 70s this afternoon, with dewpoint temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. This will lead to relative humidity values between 25 and 30 percent. Wind gusts this afternoon will be around 20 kts. These dry and breezy conditions may cause fires to spread quickly if ignited. Outdoor burning is discouraged through this afternoon in western and northern Iowa.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Las Vegas Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 10:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-18 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drivers of vans...campers...trailers...and other high profile vehicles should be alert to the danger of these winds. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Las Vegas Valley; Southern Clark County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT /5 PM MST/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast California, southern Nevada and the Lake Mead NRA. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT /5 PM MST/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Boaters in the Wind Advisory area should use extreme caution when venturing onto area lakes. Strong winds over the open waters will make the lake water rough and hazardous...and may result in high waves which may tip or swamp smaller craft. For your personal safety...avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 07:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-18 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph expected within Kyle and Lee Canyon, northeast slopes of the Spring Mountains. * WHERE...Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aurora, Beadle, Bon Homme, Brookings, Brule, Charles Mix, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-18 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Bon Homme; Brookings; Brule; Charles Mix; Clay; Davison; Douglas; Gregory; Hanson; Hutchinson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Sanborn; Turner; Union; Yankton Elevated Fire Weather Conditions On Monday Seasonally warm temperature in the middle 70s to lower 80s are expected on Monday. These warm temperatures will also bring very dry and windy conditions this afternoon and early evening. As relative humidity values drop between 20 and 30 percent this afternoon, winds may gust as high as 35 mph at times. Extreme caution should be used today, as any spark may be sufficient to start a wildfire. Use caution when working in farm fields as agricultural land will be more susceptible to fire development. Do not carelessly throw cigarettes out your vehicle windows, and check all chains on trailers before traveling. Conditions will improve Monday evening as winds decrease.
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 10:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-18 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drivers of vans...campers...trailers...and other high profile vehicles should be alert to the danger of these winds. Target Area: Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve; Western Mojave Desert WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT /5 PM MST/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast California, southern Nevada and the Lake Mead NRA. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT /5 PM MST/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Boaters in the Wind Advisory area should use extreme caution when venturing onto area lakes. Strong winds over the open waters will make the lake water rough and hazardous...and may result in high waves which may tip or swamp smaller craft. For your personal safety...avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 08:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-18 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING Some lingering light snow showers may continue into the afternoon with little additional accumulation.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Humacao, Naguabo by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 14:47:00 Expires: 2021-10-18 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Humacao; Naguabo The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Humacao in Puerto Rico Naguabo in Puerto Rico * Until 330 PM AST. * At 1216 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 10:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-18 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with 45 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drivers of vans...campers...trailers and other high profile vehicles should be alert to the danger of these winds.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-20 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Southern Campbell WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches, with highest amounts near and south of Wright. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Southern Campbell County. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to midnight MDT Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sabana Grande, San German by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 14:47:00 Expires: 2021-10-18 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sabana Grande; San German The National Weather Service in San Juan has extended the * Flood Advisory for Sabana Grande in Puerto Rico San German in Puerto Rico * Until 500 PM AST. * At 349 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated another line of heavy rain due to thunderstorms approaching the area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Estimated rainfall between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen so far . Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch will be possible over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sabana Grande, San German by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 14:47:00 Expires: 2021-10-18 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sabana Grande; San German The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flood Advisory for Sabana Grande in Puerto Rico San German in Puerto Rico * Until 400 PM AST. * At 1257 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Converse County Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-20 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
CONVERSE COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Humacao, Naguabo by NWS

ENVIRONMENT

