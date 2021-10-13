CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riot hypes Netflix release of Arcane with "real-life narrative" experience opening Nov. 21

By Nick D'Orazio
invenglobal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Imagine being able to step into your favourite film. To not only walk through the world but to completely escape reality. To interact with the characters, uncover hidden secrets, and become part of the story yourself. Equipped with bespoke backstories and missions, the line between actors and audience will be truly blurred as players explore the dark and dangerous underworld and encounter its inhabitants—the strange, the sinister and sometimes even the friendly. Players will undertake perilous missions, evade the Piltover Enforcers, survive and thrive, with each choice impacting how the story ends."

