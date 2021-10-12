CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby

Crows hold firm, Ken makes call, standoff continues

By Callum Twomey, Riley Beveridge, Nathan Schmook - Australian Football League
ourcommunitynow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE STANDOFF between Fremantle and Geelong over Jordan Clark will go into the final hours of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period with the clubs still not agreeing on a deal for the young Cat. Geelong wants either the Dockers' pick No.

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Curtis Campher’s four wickets in four balls helps Ireland to Holland victory

Curtis Campher claimed four wickets in four balls as Ireland kicked off their Twenty20 World Cup campaign with a dominant seven-wicket win over Holland Campher became only the third player in history to achieve the feat in a T20 international, following in the footsteps of Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan and Sri Lanka paceman Lasith Malinga.The wickets all fell in a single over as Holland tumbled from 51 for two to 51 for six, including the dismissals of former Essex all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate and Somerset’s Roelof van der Merwe.That's the win!We've kicked off our @T20WorldCup campaign with a seven-wicket victory....
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy