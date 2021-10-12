Crows hold firm, Ken makes call, standoff continues

Curtis Campher claimed four wickets in four balls as Ireland kicked off their Twenty20 World Cup campaign with a dominant seven-wicket win over Holland Campher became only the third player in history to achieve the feat in a T20 international, following in the footsteps of Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan and Sri Lanka paceman Lasith Malinga.The wickets all fell in a single over as Holland tumbled from 51 for two to 51 for six, including the dismissals of former Essex all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate and Somerset’s Roelof van der Merwe.That's the win!We've kicked off our @T20WorldCup campaign with a seven-wicket victory....

