CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Coins, credibility and the U.S. financial system

By Paul Krugman
Las Vegas Sun
 5 days ago

Franklin Roosevelt took the United States off the gold standard soon after his inauguration as president in 1933. It was an essential move: The nation was in the midst of a banking crisis, and to end that crisis, the Federal Reserve needed the freedom to print money as needed. But even some of Roosevelt’s own aides were aghast. Lewis Douglas, his budget director, reportedly blurted out, “This is the end of Western civilization.”

lasvegassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Krugman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial System#Fiat Money#U S#Gold Standard#Coins#The Federal Reserve#Republican#Fed
AFP

No fear of inflation 'runaway train': IMF chief

Global finance officials are worried about rising inflation pressures but there it is little fear that it will become a "runaway train," IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Sunday. However, in advanced economies "policymakers have the tools" to deal with inflation, she said, so "there is no significant concern that this would be a runaway train."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
AFP

Cryptocurrencies can undermine effectiveness of US sanctions: Treasury

The rising use of cryptocurrencies could undermine effectiveness of US economic and financial sanctions and potentially dent the role of the American dollar, the Treasury Department said Monday. Following a review on the US sanctions system, Treasury found that "while sanctions remain an essential and effective policy tool, they also face new challenges including rising risks from new payments systems, the growing use of digital assets, and cybercriminals." Treasury sanctions work by blocking targets -- individuals, government officials or companies -- from using the US financial system, which in effect cuts them off from banking or profiting from trade in most of the world. But digital currencies and alternative payment platforms "offer malign actors opportunities to hold and transfer funds outside the traditional dollar-based financial system," the report said.
U.S. POLITICS
Tulsa World

IMF warns economy recovery threatened by virus, inflation

WASHINGTON — The International Monetary Fund is warning of rising threats to the global economic recovery posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and an outbreak of inflation. The lending agency called Thursday for greater efforts from wealthy nations to boost coronavirus vaccination rates in poorer countries, while also urging the...
BUSINESS
Axios

White House vows to treat climate change as "systemic" financial risk

A new White House report released Friday morning says climate change poses "systemic risks" to the U.S. financial system, and presents a "roadmap" to building a "climate-resilient" economy. Why it matters: Top aides emphasized that framing to promote wide-ranging moves that will weave climate risk into many agencies' new policies...
POTUS
Washington Post

The U.S. Is a Hypocrite on International Financial Crime

For more than a decade, the U.S. has pressed the rest of the world to crack down on the financial secrecy that has aided tax evasion and international crime. The Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act, adopted in 2010, requires other countries to report the accounts of U.S. taxpayers or be excluded from the U.S. financial system. Governments complied, despite the costs imposed on their financial institutions (and on U.S. taxpayers living abroad). Indeed, they went further: More than 100 countries signed on to the Common Reporting Standard, which exchanges more information than FATCA demands.
U.S. POLITICS
ShareCast

PBoC says risks to financial system from China Evergrande Group are 'controllable'

People's Bank of China looked to assuage concerns in financial markets around stricken real estate giant China Evergrande Group. At a press briefing on Friday, PBoC offcial, Zou Lan, said the developer's problems were "controllable", Bloomberg reported. Authorities and local governments were working to resolve its situation using "market-oriented and...
ECONOMY
Government Technology

U.S. House Mulls Ethical AI Frameworks for Financial Sector

The U.S. House Committee on Financial Services held a hearing Wednesday to examine the risks of harmful artificial intelligence application in the financial services space and examine what regulatory frameworks could keep AI from perpetuating existing discriminatory trends or introducing new ones. The technology is already actively at play in the industry, and questions remain over how government can best ensure its safe, ethical use.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bitcoinist.com

How This Coinbase Proposal Seeks to “Safeguard The U.S. Financial Leadership”

Leading crypto exchange Coinbase has launched a “Digital Asset Policy Proposal”. In a blog post written by the company’s Chief Policy Officer Faryar Shirzad, they have set out to “safeguard America’s Financial Leadership”. Related Reading | Coinbase Announces NFT Marketplace. There has been a lot of attention on cryptocurrencies and...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy