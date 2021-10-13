Coins, credibility and the U.S. financial system
Franklin Roosevelt took the United States off the gold standard soon after his inauguration as president in 1933. It was an essential move: The nation was in the midst of a banking crisis, and to end that crisis, the Federal Reserve needed the freedom to print money as needed. But even some of Roosevelt’s own aides were aghast. Lewis Douglas, his budget director, reportedly blurted out, “This is the end of Western civilization.”lasvegassun.com
