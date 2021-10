A former high school track and field standout from the Hudson Valley is suing Nike and her former coach for $20 million for alleged physical and emotional abuse. Mary Cain, a distance runner who cut her teeth while running for Bronxville High School in Westchester for a decade and starring on multiple national teams, is suing Nike and her former coach Alberto Salazar for $20 million, according to multiple new reports.

