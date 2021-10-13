CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strong cold front to bring big temperature changes this weekend!

By Bill Walsh
live5news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will remain in control for the rest of the week and will lead to plenty of sunshine and warming temperatures into the weekend. We expect a sunny and warm afternoon with highs in the low 80s today. Highs will climb into the mid 80s Thursday, mid to upper 80s Friday and Saturday. A cold front will near the area Saturday evening bringing a brief round of isolated showers before moving through Saturday night. Sunshine returns Sunday but temperatures will be much cooler. Highs will drop from the 80s Saturday to the low to mid 70s on Sunday. Morning lows will drop into the 50s beginning on Sunday. Some spots may drop into the 40s by Monday morning.

