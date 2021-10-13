CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy crisis is a 'wake up call' for Europe to ditch fossil fuels

By By Hanna Ziady, James Frater, CNN Business
kq2.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoaring energy prices are a stark reminder of how dependent Europe is on fossil fuels and should serve to accelerate the shift towards renewable forms of energy. "This experience today of the rising energy prices is a clear wake up call... that we should accelerate the transition to clean energy, wean ourselves off the fossil fuel dependency," a senior EU official told reporters as the European Commission unveiled a series of measures aimed at tackling the crisis.

