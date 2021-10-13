Butler Park Pitch & Putt

Bulter Park Pitch and Putt is a 9 hole par 3 course near downtown Austin, the Hike and Bike Trail and Lady Bird Lake. This is a golf course for everyone, from the beginning golfer to pro's like Ben Crenshaw. It features large shady pecan trees, water and grass traps, challenging holes, a very diverse clientèle, children and dogs are always welcome and of course friendly and helpful employees. A beautiful green space in the middle of a large and growing city. It is a legendary landmark right here in Austin, Texas.