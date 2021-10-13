CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China says power cuts won’t hit homes in winter, amid crunch

Central Illinois Proud
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — China’s planning agency on Wednesday said electricity supplies will be high enough to heat homes in the country’s north during the winter, amid a nationwide energy crunch that has seen power cuts in some areas. Zhao Chenxin, who heads the National Development and Reform Commission, also said...

www.centralillinoisproud.com

TheConversationAU

China's global diplomatic approach is shifting, and Australia would do well to pay attention to it

In 1934, Mao Zedong’s embattled guerrilla forces began what was to prove an epic military withdrawal from southern China to a stronghold in the north of the country. This became known as the Long March. It enabled the Communists to break out of so-called “encirclement campaigns” to fight another day against Chiang Kai-shek’s Nationalists. In Chinese Communist Party history, there is hardly a more indelible moment. It is certain to have been imprinted on the consciousness of Xi Jinping by his father Xi Zhongxun, a Mao-era military commissar and later a vice premier. Fast forward to 2021, and there have been...
INDIA
AFP

'Running out of time': Asia struggles to kick coal addiction

Smokestacks belch noxious fumes into the air from a massive coal-fired power plant on the Indonesian coast, a stark illustration of Asia's addiction to the fossil fuel which is threatening climate targets.  The challenge is illustrated by the enormous Suralaya coal plant on Indonesia's Java island, one of the biggest in Southeast Asia, which can power about 14 million homes a year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

China aluminium output falls for fifth month amid power cuts

(Oct 18): China's aluminium output in September declined for a fifth consecutive month, official data showed on Monday, as ongoing electricity shortages in the country led to deeper cuts in industrial production. The world's top producer of the metal churned out 3.08 million tonnes of primary aluminium last month, the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Japan PM says Fukushima wastewater release can't be delayed

Japan s new prime minister on Sunday said the planned mass disposal of wastewater stored at the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant cannot be delayed, despite concerns from local residents.Speaking at his first visit to the facility since taking office, Fumio Kishida said his government would work to reassure residents nearby the plant about the technical safety of the wastewater disposal project.The Fukushima Daiichi plant suffered a triple meltdown in 2011 following a massive earthquake and tsunami.Kishida's brief tour of the facility by its operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, focused on the ongoing decommissioning of the plant, and the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

China's economy stumbles on power crunch, property woes

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China's economy hit its slowest pace of growth in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages and wobbles in the property sector, highlighting the challenge facing policymakers as they seek to prop up a faltering recovery while reining in the real estate sector.
ECONOMY
FOX40

China’s economic growth weakens amid construction slowdown

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth sank in the latest quarter as a construction slowdown and official curbs on energy use by factories weighed on the nation’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The world’s second-largest economy grew 4.9% over a year ago in the three months ending in September, down from the previous quarter’s 7.9%, […]
ECONOMY
KREX

Bitcoin-mining power plant raises ire of environmentalists

(AP) — An obstacle to large-scale bitcoin mining is finding enough cheap energy to run the huge, power-gobbling computer arrays that create and transact cryptocurrency. One mining operation in central New York came up with a novel solution that has alarmed environmentalists. It uses its own power plant. Greenidge Generation runs a once-mothballed plant near […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Beijing, CN
Economy
Industry
Energy Industry
China
CNBC

Uranium stocks surge as investors bet on nuclear power amid a power crunch

Uranium stocks jumped on Monday, building on this month's gains, as investors bet that the energy crunch in Europe and Asia will give nuclear power a boost. The NorthShore Global Uranium Mining ETF closed 5.5% higher on Monday, and Global X Uranium ETF gained 4.7%. The funds' October gains are now well north of 20%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.K., Europe natural gas prices see spike on fading hopes of more Gazprom supplies

Natural gas prices in the U.K. and Europe briefly spiked on Monday, after a report that Russia's Gazprom may not send more supplies as expected following recent comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin. European natural gas futures - based on benchmark November Title Transfer Facility (TTF) futures in the Netherlands -- climbed to 107.70 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) before easing back to 94.82 euros, with similar rollercoaster moves seen for U.K. futures . That's after a closely watched pipeline capacity auction on Monday showed no rise in supplies, according to media reports on Monday. The pipelines run through the Ukraine and Poland. Putin recently said he would help Europe with its pipeline shortages, but some accuse his country of trying to weaponize natural gas supplies to speed up EU approval of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The U.K. and Europe are heavily reliant on Russia for natural gas supplies, and prices have been soaring this year in part due to higher demand from Asia and elsewhere.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

US industrial output drops in Sept as supply issues plague economy

Output by US industries fell sharply last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, according to official data released Monday. - Hurricane impact - Faced with ongoing supply bottlenecks, factory output fell 0.7 percent last month after a 0.4 percent drop in August, according to the revised data.
ECONOMY
newyorkcitynews.net

Russia to boost coal supplies to India amid global power crunch

Russia's Energy Ministry signed an agreement this week with India's Steel Industry Ministry aimed at increasing Russian coking coal supply to India to 40 million tons per year. The deal was inked at the Russian Energy Week Forum, held from October 13-15 in Moscow. According to Russian Energy Minister Nikolay...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

