BRCA2 associates with MCM10 to suppress PRIMPOL-mediated repriming and single-stranded gap formation after DNA damage

By Zhihua Kang
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe BRCA2 tumor suppressor protects genome integrity by promoting homologous recombination-based repair of DNA breaks, stability of stalled DNA replication forks and DNA damage-induced cell cycle checkpoints. BRCA2 deficient cells display the radio-resistant DNA synthesis (RDS) phenotype, however the mechanism has remained elusive. Here we show that cells without BRCA2 are unable to sufficiently restrain DNA replication fork progression after DNA damage, and the underrestrained fork progression is due primarily to Primase-Polymerase (PRIMPOL)-mediated repriming of DNA synthesis downstream of lesions, leaving behind single-stranded DNA gaps. Moreover, we find that BRCA2 associates with the essential DNA replication factor MCM10 and this association suppresses PRIMPOL-mediated repriming and ssDNA gap formation, while having no impact on the stability of stalled replication forks. Our findings establish an important function for BRCA2, provide insights into replication fork control during the DNA damage response, and may have implications in tumor suppression and therapy response.

Related
Nature.com

Genomic alterations associated with mutational signatures, DNA damage repair and chromatin remodeling pathways in cervical carcinoma

Despite recent advances in the prevention of cervical cancer, the disease remains a leading cause of cancer-related deaths in women worldwide. By applying the GISTIC2.0 and/or the MutSig2CV algorithms on 430 whole-exome-sequenced cervical carcinomas, we identified previously unreported significantly mutated genes (SMGs) (including MSN, GPX1, SPRED3, FAS, and KRT8), amplifications (including NFIA, GNL1, TGIF1, and WDR87) and deletions (including MIR562, PVRL1, and NTM). Subset analyses of 327 squamous cell carcinomas and 86 non-squamous cell carcinomas revealed previously unreported SMGs in BAP1 and IL28A, respectively. Distinctive copy number alterations related to tumors predominantly enriched for *CpG- and Tp*C mutations were observed. CD274, GRB2, KRAS, and EGFR were uniquely significantly amplified within the Tp*C-enriched tumors. A high frequency of aberrations within DNA damage repair and chromatin remodeling genes were detected. Facilitated by the large sample size derived from combining multiple datasets, this study reveals potential targets and prognostic markers for cervical cancer.
CANCER
neurology.org

Neurofilament Light in CSF and Plasma Is a Marker of Neuronal Damage in HTLV-1–Associated Myelopathy and Correlates With Neuroinflammation

Methods Nf-L, CXCL10, and neopterin were measured by ELISA in 83 CSF samples obtained from 49 individuals living with HTLV-1/2. Plasma Nf-L was also measured by single molecule array. Results were correlated with duration of disease, age, mobility, CSF cell counts, CSF protein, and HTLV-1 proviral load. Results Nf-L was...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

POLθ-mediated end joining is restricted by RAD52 and BRCA2 until the onset of mitosis

BRCA2-mutant cells are defective in homologous recombination, making them vulnerable to the inactivation of other pathways for the repair of DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs). This concept can be clinically exploited but is currently limited due to insufficient knowledge about how DSBs are repaired in the absence of BRCA2. We show that DNA polymerase θ (POLθ)-mediated end joining (TMEJ) repairs DSBs arising during the S phase in BRCA2-deficient cells only after the onset of the ensuing mitosis. This process is regulated by RAD52, whose loss causes the premature usage of TMEJ and the formation of chromosomal fusions. Purified RAD52 and BRCA2 proteins both block the DNA polymerase function of POLθ, suggesting a mechanism explaining their synthetic lethal relationships. We propose that the delay of TMEJ until mitosis ensures the conversion of originally one-ended DSBs into two-ended DSBs. Mitotic chromatin condensation might further serve to juxtapose correct break ends and limit chromosomal fusions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Induction of SREBP1 degradation coupled with suppression of SREBP1-mediated lipogenesis impacts the response of EGFR mutant NSCLC cells to osimertinib

Emergence of acquired resistance to osimertinib (AZD9291), the first-approved third-generation EGFR inhibitor that selectively and irreversibly inhibits the activating EGFR mutations and the resistant T790M mutation, is a giant and urgent clinical challenge. Fully understanding the biology underlying the response of EGFR mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) to osimertinib is the foundation for development of mechanism-driven strategies to overcome acquired resistance to osimertinib or other third-generation EGFR inhibitors. This study focused on tackling this important issue by elucidating the critical role of sterol regulatory element-binding protein 1 (SREBP1) degradation in conferring the response of EGFR mutant NSCLC cells to osimertinib and by validating the strategy via directly targeting SREBP1 for overcoming osimertinib acquired resistance. Osimertinib facilitated degradation of the mature form of SREBP1 (mSREBP1) in a GSK3/FBXW7-dependent manner and reduced protein levels of its regulated genes in EGFR-mutant NSCLC cells/tumors accompanied with suppression of lipogenesis. Once resistant, EGFR-mutant NSCLC cell lines possessed elevated levels of mSREBP1, which were resistant to osimertinib modulation. Both genetic and pharmacological inhibition of SREBP1 sensitized osimertinib-resistant cells and tumors to osimertinib primarily through enhancing Bim-dependent induction of apoptosis, whereas enforced expression of ectopic SREBP1 in sensitive EGFR-mutant NSCLC cells compromised osimertinib's cell-killing effects. Collectively, we have demonstrated a novel connection between osimertinib and SREBP1 degradation and its impact on the response of EGFR mutant NSCLC cells to osimertinib and suggested an effective strategy for overcoming acquired resistance to osimertinib, and possibly other EGFR inhibitors, via targeting SREBP1.
CANCER
Nature.com

Theory and simulations of condensin mediated loop extrusion in DNA

Condensation of hundreds of mega-base-pair-long human chromosomes in a small nuclear volume is a spectacular biological phenomenon. This process is driven by the formation of chromosome loops. The ATP consuming motor, condensin, interacts with chromatin segments to actively extrude loops. Motivated by real-time imaging of loop extrusion (LE), we created an analytically solvable model, predicting the LE velocity and step size distribution as a function of external load. The theory fits the available experimental data quantitatively, and suggests that condensin must undergo a large conformational change, induced by ATP binding, bringing distant parts of the motor to proximity. Simulations using a simple model confirm that the motor transitions between an open and a closed state in order to extrude loops by a scrunching mechanism, similar to that proposed in DNA bubble formation during bacterial transcription. Changes in the orientation of the motor domains are transmitted over ~50 nm, connecting the motor head and the hinge, thus providing an allosteric basis for LE.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dysregulated APOBEC3G causes DNA damage and promotes genomic instability in multiple myeloma

Multiple myeloma (MM) is a heterogeneous disease characterized by significant genomic instability. Recently, a causal role for the AID/APOBEC deaminases in inducing somatic mutations in myeloma has been reported. We have identified APOBEC/AID as a prominent mutational signature at diagnosis with further increase at relapse in MM. In this study, we identified upregulation of several members of APOBEC3 family (A3A, A3B, A3C, and A3G) with A3G, as one of the most expressed APOBECs. We investigated the role of APOBEC3G in MM and observed that A3G expression and APOBEC deaminase activity is elevated in myeloma cell lines and patient samples. Loss-of and gain-of function studies demonstrated that APOBEC3G significantly contributes to increase in DNA damage (abasic sites and DNA breaks) in MM cells. Evaluation of the impact on genome stability, using SNP arrays and whole genome sequencing, indicated that elevated APOBEC3G contributes to ongoing acquisition of both the copy number and mutational changes in MM cells over time. Elevated APOBEC3G also contributed to increased homologous recombination activity, a mechanism that can utilize increased DNA breaks to mediate genomic rearrangements in cancer cells. These data identify APOBEC3G as a novel gene impacting genomic evolution and underlying mechanisms in MM.
CANCER
Nature.com

CD73-mediated adenosine production by CD8 T cell-derived extracellular vesicles constitutes an intrinsic mechanism of immune suppression

Immune cells at sites of inflammation are continuously activated by local antigens and cytokines, and regulatory mechanisms must be enacted to control inflammation. The stepwise hydrolysis of extracellular ATP by ectonucleotidases CD39 and CD73 generates adenosine, a potent immune suppressor. Here we report that human effector CD8 T cells contribute to adenosine production by releasing CD73-containing extracellular vesicles upon activation. These extracellular vesicles have AMPase activity, and the resulting adenosine mediates immune suppression independently of regulatory T cells. In addition, we show that extracellular vesicles isolated from the synovial fluid of patients with juvenile idiopathic arthritis contribute to T cell suppression in a CD73-dependent manner. Our results suggest that the generation of adenosine upon T cell activation is an intrinsic mechanism of human effector T cells that complements regulatory T cell-mediated suppression in the inflamed tissue. Finally, our data underscore the role of immune cell-derived extracellular vesicles in the control of immune responses.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Stress hormones promote DNA damage in human oral keratinocytes

Chronic stress increases the systemic levels of stress hormones norepinephrine and cortisol. As well as tobacco-specific carcinogen NNK (4-(methylnitrosamine)-1-(3-pyridyl)-1-butanone), they can induce expressive DNA damage contributing to the cancer development. However, it is unknown whether stress hormones have genotoxic effects in oral keratinocytes. This study investigated the effects of stress hormones on DNA damage in a human oral keratinocyte cell line (NOK-SI). NOK-SI cells stimulated with norepinephrine or cortisol showed higher DNA damage compared to untreated cells. Norepinephrine-induced DNA damage was reversed by pre-treatment with beta-adrenergic blocker propranolol. Cells treated with NNK combined to norepinephrine displayed reduced levels of caspases 3 and 7. Cortisol also reduced the activity of pro-apoptotic enzymes. NNK or norepinephrine promoted single-strand breaks and alkali-label side breaks in the DNA of NOK-SI cells. Pre-treatment of cells with propranolol abolished these effects. Carcinogen NNK in the presence or absence of cortisol also induced DNA damage of these cells. The genotoxic effects of cortisol alone and hormone combined with NNK were blocked partially and totally, respectively, by the glucocorticoid receptor antagonist RU486. DNA damage promoted by NNK or cortisol and carcinogen combined to the hormone led to intracellular γH2AX accumulation. The effects caused by NNK and cortisol were reversed by propranolol and glucocorticoid receptor antagonist RU486, respectively. Propranolol inhibited the oxidation of basis induced by NNK in the presence of DNA-formamidopyrimidine glycosylase. DNA breaks induced by norepinephrine in the presence or absence of NNK resulted in higher 8OHdG cellular levels. This effect was also induced through beta-adrenergic receptors. Together, these findings indicate that stress hormones induce DNA damage of oral keratinocytes and could contribute to oral carcinogenesis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Pharmacological inhibition of serine synthesis enhances temozolomide efficacy by decreasing O-methylguanine DNA methyltransferase (MGMT) expression and reactive oxygen species (ROS)-mediated DNA damage in glioblastoma

Glioblastoma (GBM) is the most malignant primary tumor in the central nervous system of adults. Temozolomide (TMZ), an alkylating agent, is the first-line chemotherapeutic agent for GBM patients. However, its efficacy is often limited by innate or acquired chemoresistance. Cancer cells can rewire their metabolic programming to support rapid growth and sustain cell survival against chemotherapies. An example is the de novo serine synthesis pathway (SSP), one of the main branches from glycolysis that is highly activated in multiple cancers in promoting cancer progression and inducing chemotherapy resistance. However, the roles of SSP in TMZ therapy for GBM patients remain unexplored. In this study, we employed NCT503, a highly selective inhibitor of phosphoglycerate dehydrogenase (PHGDH, the first rate-limiting enzyme of SSP), to study whether inhibition of SSP may enhance TMZ efficacy in MGMT-positive GBMs. 3-(4,5-dimethylthiazol-2-yl)-2,5-diphenyltetrazolium bromide (MTT), flowcytometry and colony formation assays demonstrated that NCT503 worked synergistically with TMZ in suppressing GBM cell growth and inducing apoptosis in T98G and U118 cells in vitro. U118 and patient-derived GBM subcutaneous xenograft models showed that combined NCT503 and TMZ treatment inhibited GBM growth and promoted apoptosis more significantly than would each treatment alone in vivo. Mechanistically, we found that NCT503 treatment decreased MGMT expression possibly by modulating the Wnt/β-catenin pathway. Moreover, intracellular levels of reactive oxygen species were elevated especially when NCT503 and TMZ treatments were combined, and the synergistic effects could be partially negated by NAC, a classic scavenger of reactive oxygen species. Taken together, these results suggest that NCT503 may be a promising agent for augmenting TMZ efficacy in the treatment of GBM, especially in TMZ-resistant GBMs with high expression of MGMT.
CANCER
Nature.com

Formation of a single quasicrystal upon collision of multiple grains

Quasicrystals exhibit long-range order but lack translational symmetry. When grown as single crystals, they possess distinctive and unusual properties owing to the absence of grain boundaries. Unfortunately, conventional methods such as bulk crystal growth or thin film deposition only allow us to synthesize either polycrystalline quasicrystals or quasicrystals that are at most a few centimeters in size. Here, we reveal through real-time and 3D imaging the formation of a single decagonal quasicrystal arising from a hard collision between multiple growing quasicrystals in an Al-Co-Ni liquid. Through corresponding molecular dynamics simulations, we examine the underlying kinetics of quasicrystal coalescence and investigate the effects of initial misorientation between the growing quasicrystalline grains on the formation of grain boundaries. At small misorientation, coalescence occurs following rigid rotation that is facilitated by phasons. Our joint experimental-computational discovery paves the way toward fabrication of single, large-scale quasicrystals for novel applications.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A PCR-amplified transgene fragment flanked by a single copy of a truncated inverted terminal repeat for recombinant adeno-associated virus production prevents unnecessary plasmid DNA packaging

The application of recombinant adeno-associated viruses (rAAVs) for gene therapy faces certain challenges, including genome packaging of non-vector sequences. Inverted terminal repeats (ITRs) flanking the rAAV genome, comprising three inverted repeat regions (A, B, and C) and a non-inverted repeat region (D), contribute to non-vector genome packaging. We aimed to circumvent this issue by comparing the properties of rAAV containing DNA plasmids and PCR-amplified transgenes, including a single copy of the AD sequence (rAAV-pAD/L-AD, respectively), which is a truncated form of ITR, with those of wild-type ITR genome (single-stranded and self-complementary AAV; ssAAV and scAAV). The packaging efficiency of rAAV-pAD/L-AD was found to be comparable to that of scAAV, whereas the transduction efficiency of rAAV-pAD/L-AD was lower than that of ss/scAAV. Remarkably, rAAV-L-AD reduced the plasmid backbone packaging contamination compared to ss/scAAV. Furthermore, to confirm the functionality of this system, we generated a rAAV-L-AD harboring a short hairpin RNA targeting ATP5B (rAAV-L-AD-shATP5B) and found that it caused a significant decrease in ATP5B mRNA levels when transduced into HEK293EB cells, suggesting that it was functional. Thus, our system successfully packaged L-AD into capsids with minimal contamination of plasmid DNA, offering a novel functional packaging platform without causing plasmid backbone encapsidation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Leukotriene B4 receptor-2 contributes to KRAS-driven lung tumor formation by promoting interleukin-6-mediated inflammation

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Although lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide and KRAS is the most frequently mutated oncogene in lung cancer cases, the mechanism by which KRAS mutation drives lung cancer has not been fully elucidated. Here, we report that the expression levels of leukotriene B4 receptor-2 (BLT2) and its ligand-producing enzymes (5-LOX, 12-LOX) were highly increased by mutant KRAS and that BLT2 or 5-/12-LOX blockade attenuated KRAS-driven lung cell proliferation and production of interleukin-6 (IL-6), a principal proinflammatory mediator of lung cancer development. Next, we explored the roles of BLT2 and 5-/12-LOX in transgenic mice with lung-specific expression of mutant KRAS (KrasG12D) and observed that BLT2 or 5-/12-LOX inhibition decreased IL-6 production and tumor formation. To further determine whether BLT2 is involved in KRAS-driven lung tumor formation, we established a KrasG12D/BLT2-KO double-mutant mouse model. In the double-mutant mice, we observed significantly suppressed IL-6 production and lung tumor formation. Additionally, we observed high BLT2 expression in tissue samples from patients with KrasG12D-expressing lung adenocarcinoma, supporting the contributory role of BLT2 in KRAS-driven human lung cancer. Collectively, our results suggest that BLT2 is a potential contributor to KRAS-driven lung cancer and identify an attractive therapeutic target for KRAS-driven lung cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

p53 isoforms differentially impact on the POLÎ¹ dependent DNA damage tolerance pathway

The recently discovered p53-dependent DNA damage tolerance (DDT) pathway relies on its biochemical activities in DNA-binding, oligomerization, as well as complex formation with the translesion synthesis (TLS) polymerase iota (POLÎ¹). These p53-POLÎ¹ complexes slow down nascent DNA synthesis for safe, homology-directed bypass of DNA replication barriers. In this study, we demonstrate that the alternative p53-isoforms p53Î², p53Î³, Î”40p53Î±, Î”133p53Î±, and Î”160p53Î± differentially affect this p53-POLÎ¹-dependent DDT pathway originally described for canonical p53Î±. We show that the C-terminal isoforms p53Î² and p53Î³, comprising a truncated oligomerization domain (OD), bind PCNA. Conversely, N-terminally truncated isoforms have a reduced capacity to engage in this interaction. Regardless of the specific loss of biochemical activities required for this DDT pathway, all alternative isoforms were impaired in promoting POLÎ¹ recruitment to PCNA in the chromatin and in decelerating DNA replication under conditions of enforced replication stress after Mitomycin C (MMC) treatment. Consistent with this, all alternative p53-isoforms no longer stimulated recombination, i.e., bypass of endogenous replication barriers. Different from the other isoforms, Î”133p53Î± and Î”160p53Î± caused a severe DNA replication problem, namely fork stalling even in untreated cells. Co-expression of each alternative p53-isoform together with p53Î± exacerbated the DDT pathway defects, unveiling impaired POLÎ¹ recruitment and replication deceleration already under unperturbed conditions. Such an inhibitory effect on p53Î± was particularly pronounced in cells co-expressing Î”133p53Î± or Î”160p53Î±. Notably, this effect became evident after the expression of the isoforms in tumor cells, as well as after the knockdown of endogenous isoforms in human hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells. In summary, mimicking the situation found to be associated with many cancer types and stem cells, i.e., co-expression of alternative p53-isoforms with p53Î±, carved out interference with p53Î± functions in the p53-POLÎ¹-dependent DDT pathway.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Acute right ventricular failure associated with pulmonary hypertension in pediatrics: understanding the hemodynamic profiles

Pulmonary hypertension (PHTN) is a common pathology in pediatrics, arising from a diverse array of etiologies and manifesting in equally diverse patient populations. The inpatient management of these infants and children may be complicated by dynamic and at times severe increases in pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) and right ventricular (RV) afterload. Yet absent are cognitively accessible heuristics in the field whereby providers can reconcile the various clinical manifestations they observe with an understanding of the cardiac physiology at play, and therefore, appropriate physiology-driven interventions. Described herein is a framework for understanding the pathophysiology of four clinical phenotypes which are driven by two echocardiographic patient characteristics: the presence or absence of an atrial communication and the capacity of the right ventricle to maintain ventricular-vascular coupling. Application of this paradigm may facilitate accurate interpretation of observed clinical data, and alignment of treatment strategies with the underlying pathophysiology.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Methods in organoids: a model that goes beyond our imagination

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Over the past decade, adult stem cell-derived organoid systems have extended into diverse fields of biomedical science: the applications range from use as a model system for the basic biology of internal organs to a new platform for human biology, enabling the live biobanking of patient samples of cancer and other diseases, genetic engineering, image-based screening, genomics, and studies of infection biology1. Despite the rapid progress of the field, organoid technology has thus far been utilized only by a few leading laboratories and early adopters. It often takes years of trial and error to set up, since the cultures depend on complex growth factor cocktails, the handling of organoids needs extensive training, and obtaining human samples requires ethical permissions and collaboration with clinicians. More importantly, the potential of the system will not be fully realized while unpublished know-how and trade secrets form a barrier for newcomers to the field. In this special issue, a group of expert teams have therefore made a joint effort to share the methodological details of various organoid applications.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Single-cell RNA sequencing reveals distinct tumor microenvironmental patterns in lung adenocarcinoma

Recent developments in immuno-oncology demonstrate that not only cancer cells, but also the tumor microenvironment can guide precision medicine. A comprehensive and in-depth characterization of the tumor microenvironment is challenging since its cell populations are diverse and can be important even if scarce. To identify clinically relevant microenvironmental and cancer features, we applied single-cell RNA sequencing to ten human lung adenocarcinomas and ten normal control tissues. Our analyses revealed heterogeneous carcinoma cell transcriptomes reflecting histological grade and oncogenic pathway activities, and two distinct microenvironmental patterns. The immune-activated CPÂ²E microenvironment was composed of cancer-associated myofibroblasts, proinflammatory monocyte-derived macrophages, plasmacytoid dendritic cells and exhausted CD8+ T cells, and was prognostically unfavorable. In contrast, the inert NÂ³MC microenvironment was characterized by normal-like myofibroblasts, non-inflammatory monocyte-derived macrophages, NK cells, myeloid dendritic cells and conventional T cells, and was associated with a favorable prognosis. Microenvironmental marker genes and signatures identified in single-cell profiles had progonostic value in bulk tumor profiles. In summary, single-cell RNA profiling of lung adenocarcinoma provides additional prognostic information based on the microenvironment, and may help to predict therapy response and to reveal possible target cell populations for future therapeutic approaches.
CANCER
Nature.com

Arabidopsis thaliana PrimPol is a primase and lesion bypass DNA polymerase with the biochemical characteristics to cope with DNA damage in the nucleus, mitochondria, and chloroplast

PrimPol is a novel Primase"“Polymerase that synthesizes RNA and DNA primers de novo and extents from these primers as a DNA polymerase. Animal PrimPol is involved in nuclear and mitochondrial DNA replication by virtue of its translesion DNA synthesis (TLS) and repriming activities. Here we report that the plant model Arabidopsis thaliana encodes a functional PrimPol (AtPrimPol). AtPrimPol is a low fidelity and a TLS polymerase capable to bypass DNA lesions, like thymine glycol and abasic sites, by incorporating directly across these lesions or by skipping them. AtPrimPol is also an efficient primase that preferentially recognizes the single-stranded 3"²-GTCG-5"² DNA sequence, where the 3"²-G is cryptic. AtPrimPol is the first DNA polymerase that localizes in three cellular compartments: nucleus, mitochondria, and chloroplast. In vitro, AtPrimPol synthesizes primers that are extended by the plant organellar DNA polymerases and this reaction is regulated by organellar single-stranded binding proteins. Given the constant exposure of plants to endogenous and exogenous DNA-damaging agents and the enzymatic capabilities of lesion bypass and re-priming of AtPrimPol, we postulate a predominant role of this enzyme in avoiding replication fork collapse in all three plant genomes, both as a primase and as a TLS polymerase.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Organoids as host models for infection biology "“ a review of methods

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Infectious diseases are a major threat worldwide. With the alarming rise of antimicrobial resistance and emergence of new potential pathogens, a better understanding of the infection process is urgently needed. Over the last century, the development of in vitro and in vivo models has led to remarkable contributions to the current knowledge in the field of infection biology. However, applying recent advances in organoid culture technology to research infectious diseases is now taking the field to a higher level of complexity. Here, we describe the current methods available for the study of infectious diseases using organoid cultures.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A simple detection method for the serum sFLT1 protein in preeclampsia

In normal pregnancy, the soluble form of FMS-like tyrosine kinase-1 (sFLT1)/ vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-1 (sVEGFR-1), a VEGF-trapping protein, is expressed in trophoblasts of the placenta, suggesting that it plays an important role in the physiological barrier between fetal and maternal angiogenesis, when stimulated with VEGF-A. In pathological conditions such as preeclampsia (PE), sFLT1 protein is abnormally overexpressed in trophoblasts and secreted into the serum, which could cause hypertension and proteinuria on the maternal side and growth retardation on the fetal side. Detection of an abnormal increase in serum sFLT1 during the early to middle stages of PE is essential for proper initiation of medical care. To carry out this screening for sFLT1, we developed an easier and relatively low-cost sandwich-type ELISA method using a single mixture of human serum sample with an anti-FLT1 antibody and heparin-beads, namely heparin-beads-coupled ELISA (HB-ELISA). This method takes only about 2Â h, and the sFLT1 values were similar levels with commercially available recent ELISA kits: the serum sFLT1 protein was approximately 4.3-fold increased in severe PE compared with those in normal pregnancy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Modelling infectious diseases with herd immunity in a randomly mixed population

The conventional susceptible-infectious-recovered (SIR) model tends to magnify the transmission dynamics of infectious diseases, and thus the estimated total infections and immunized population may be higher than the threshold required for infection control and eradication. The study developed a new SIR framework that allows the transmission rate of infectious diseases to decline along with the reduced risk of contact infection to overcome the limitations of the conventional SIR model. Two new SIR models were formulated to mimic the declining transmission rate of infectious diseases at different stages of transmission. Model A utilized the declining transmission rate along with the reduced risk of contact infection following infection, while Model B incorporated the declining transmission rate following recovery. Both new models and the conventional SIR model were then used to simulate an infectious disease with a basic reproduction number (r0) of 3.0 and a herd immunity threshold (HIT) of 0.667 with and without vaccination. Outcomes of simulations were assessed at the time when the total immunized population reached the level predicted by the HIT, and at the end of simulations. Further, all three models were used to simulate the transmission dynamics of seasonal influenza in the United States and disease burdens were projected and compared with estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For the simulated infectious disease, in the initial phase of the outbreak, all three models performed expectedly when the sizes of infectious and recovered populations were relatively small. As the infectious population increased, the conventional SIR model appeared to overestimate the infections even when the HIT was achieved in all scenarios with and without vaccination. For the same scenario, Model A appeared to attain the level predicted by the HIT and in comparison, Model B projected the infectious disease to be controlled at the level predicted by the HIT only at high vaccination rates. For infectious diseases with high r0, and at low vaccination rates, the level at which the infectious disease was controlled cannot be accurately predicted by the current theorem. Transmission dynamics of infectious diseases with herd immunity can be accurately modelled by allowing the transmission rate of infectious diseases to decline along with the reduction of contact infection risk after recovery or vaccination. Model B provides a credible framework for modelling infectious diseases with herd immunity in a randomly mixed population.
SCIENCE

