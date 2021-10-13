Jimmy Kimmel pulls hilarious backstage prank on Larry David

Lawrence Gene David, famously known as Larry David, is a comedian, producer, and actor who is best known for creating ‘Seinfeld,’ one of the most beloved television shows of all time. Born on July 2, 1947, the comedian grew up in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. His mother, Rose, was born in what is now Ukraine while his father’s family moved to the United States in the 19th century. David attended the Sheepshead Bay High School and, after graduation, enrolled at the University of Maryland, College Park, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in History. It was during his time in college that Larry recognized his innate talent to make people laugh. However, once he graduated, Larry joined the United States Army Reserve and did not immediately pursue a career in the entertainment industry.
