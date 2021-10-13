CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayscale's Bitcoin Fund Premium Reaches New Lows Prior to Potential Launch of Bitcoin ETFs

u.today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe premium of Grayscale's Bitcoin Fund hit new local lows of 19.2%, reaching a six-month all-time low of 21%. The fall has accelerated after rumors appeared of the potential approval of physically-backed Bitcoin ETFs. The first Bitcoin ETF may be approved on Oct. 18. A negative premium, or a discount...

u.today

dailyhodl.com

One Altcoin Will Outperform Solana, Binance Coin, Cardano, Ethereum and Bitcoin This Cycle, Says Popular Crypto Analyst

A widely followed analyst says that one crypto will manage to outperform Bitcoin (BTC) and four big-name altcoins during this bull cycle. The pseudonymous crypto analyst known as Capo tells his 180,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin dominance, which is Bitcoin’s market cap compared to the rest of the crypto market, looks to be trending higher, but will likely hit a hard resistance at the 50.00 level.
MARKETS
International Business Times

Toddler Makes 6,500% Profit As Bitcoin Price Surges To $62,000

A toddler in Brazil made a 6,500% profit on one Bitcoin as prices soar back to the $60,000 mark. The four-year-old girl, whose identity was not revealed, received 1 BTC from her father Joao Canhada in 2017 when Bitcoin was still priced at roughly $915.80. “As soon as my daughter...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Upstart stock drops after double downgrade

Shares of Upstart Holdings Inc. are off 3.6% in Monday morning trading after Bank of America analyst Nat Schindler downgraded the stock two notches, to underperform from buy, writing that he sees "little room for upside" with shares up roughly 800% on the year. The S&P 500 has gained about 19% so far in 2021. Schindler wrote that Upstart sees opportunity in the auto-lending market after having success with its artificial-intelligence-driven personal-loan business, though this new market comes with its own challenges. "Although auto loans represent a much larger [total addressable market], we also highlight the higher barriers to entry with more competitors and established, well-capitalized institutions," Schindler wrote. Upstart's current valuation embeds "premature optimism on Upstart's ability to take material shares in the auto-lending space," he continued. Schindler raised his price objective to $300 from $200 in his note to clients. Shares recently changed hands near $375.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Kulicke & Soffa raises dividend to lift implied yield above the S&P 500's

Shares of Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. rose 0.6% in premarket trading Monday, after the Singapore-based semiconductor company said it has raised its quarterly dividend by 21.4%. The new quarterly dividend of 17 cents a share, up from 14 cents, will be payable Jan. 10 to shareholders of record on Dec. 23. Based on Friday's stock closing price of $49.20, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.38%, which compares with the yield for the VanEck Semiconductor ETF's yield of 0.57% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.35%. The stock's gain bucked the weakness in Kulicke & Soffa's peers and the broader stock market, as the semiconductor ETF dropped 0.8% in premarket trading while futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.5%.
STOCKS
u.today

Shiba Inu Faces 15% More Buys Than Sells with 78% of Holders Staying in Profit

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Grayscale hints at plans to convert Bitcoin trust into BTC-settled ETF

Institutional investment giant Grayscale is reportedly considering converting its Bitcoin Trust into a physically settled exchange-traded fund (ETF). On Oct. 17, Barry Silbert, the CEO of Grayscale’s parent company Digital Currency Group, hinted that Grayscale is making plans to convert its Bitcoin Trust into a spot-settled Bitcoin fund. After having...
MARKETS
Street.Com

Bitcoin Holds Above $60,000 Ahead of First U.S. Bitcoin ETF Launch

Bitcoin hovered near six-month highs on Monday, holding above the $60,000 mark, ahead of the listing of the first futures-based bitcoin exchange-traded fund in the U.S., which investors hope will both boost trading volume and offer further legitimacy to the world’s biggest digital currency by market cap. At least check,...
CURRENCIES
MarketWatch

Informatica sets terms for it IPO, to raise up to $928 million

Informatica Inc. has set IPO terms for its initial public offering, as the California-based data management software company looks to raise up to $928.0 million. The company is offering 29.0 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $29 and $32 a share. With 229.6 million Class A shares and 44.1 million Class B-1 shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $8.76 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "INFA." Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $36.3 million on revenue of $675.5 million during the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $102.8 million on revenue of $619.3 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.4% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
STOCKS
cheddar.com

Bitcoin Pushing Higher Ahead of ProShares ETF Launch

Sam Stovall, Chief Investment Strategist at CFRA, joined Wake Up With Cheddar to preview the markets ahead of the start of the trading week, including what to expect from Bitcoin's Futures ETF launching on the NYSE Tuesday.
STOCKS
u.today

70% of DOGE Holders in Profit While Transaction Size Is Rising

MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

Jacobi Asset Management Aiming to Launch ‘World’s First Tier One Bitcoin ETF’

UK-based Jacobi Asset Management claims to have received approval for the launch of what the firm is calling “the World’s First Tier One Bitcoin ETF.”. According to the company’s press release, the Jacobi Bitcoin ETF is “a centrally cleared crypto-backed financial instrument, authorised by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC) and with custody provided by Fidelity Digital AssetsSM.” Jacobi intends to list the Jacobi Bitcoin ETF on Cboe Europe, which one of the largest pan-European equity exchanges, pending listing approval from the UK’s financial regulator Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Grayscale confirms Bitcoin ETF plans and adds exposure to Zcash, Stellar Lumens, and Horizen to its trusts

Institutional asset manager Grayscale has announced it will be converting its GBTC Trust into an exchange-traded fund once the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has “comfort” with recently approved Bitcoin futures ETFs. In an Oct. 18 Twitter thread, Grayscale communications director Jennifer Rosenthal said the asset manager would proceed with...
MARKETS
investing.com

Bitcoin ProShares ETF confirmed for Tuesday launch; Bitcoin to reach record high?

Investing.com – The first exchange-traded fund (ETF) linked to Bitcoin Futures is to begin trading on Tuesday morning, according to a new report. The New York Times reported that ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSE:BITO) will launch on Tuesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange, citing the firm and the exchange.
STOCKS
u.today

Grayscale Officially Confirms Plan to File Application for Spot Bitcoin ETF

Leading cryptocurrency money manager Grayscale has officially confirmed its plans to file an application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its order to convert its Bitcoin Trust into a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund. In a lengthy thread, Jennifer Rosenthal, the company's communications director, says that Grayscale will be ready...
MARKETS
investing.com

Crypto Rush: First Bitcoin Futures ETF launches Tomorrow

Investing.com - The first US bitcoin ETF is set to launch tomorrow, Tuesday, according to the US press. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF BITO ), which will give exposure to bitcoin futures contracts but not the spot market, will trade with the “BITO” ticker. Thus ends a year of disputes...
MARKETS

