CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prince William County, VA

Prince William Co. Executive Chris Martino announces his retirement

By Alejandro Alvarez
WTOP
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince William County Executive Chris Martino will retire from public service after more than two decades with the county government. Martino announced Tuesday he will leave the post effective Dec. 31 this year. He has been the Northern Virginia county’s executive officer since 2016. His 26-year career with the Prince William County government also saw him appointed as its deputy executive for general government and finance director.

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84. A veteran of the Vietnam War, Powell spent...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prince William County, VA
Government
City
White Plains, VA
City
Community, VA
County
Prince William County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
The Hill

Powell death leads to bipartisan outpouring of grief

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell ’s death on Monday was greeted by an outpouring of grief from across the political spectrum, as Democrats and Republicans alike lauded the four-star general as a giant of public service and an African American hero. Powell, 84, who rose from humble beginnings as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Saab Story: Maduro ally appears in court on graft charges

MIAMI (AP) — A businessman who prosecutors say was a major conduit for corruption by Nicolás Maduro’s inner circle appeared for the first time in Miami federal court Monday after a weekend extradition that has further strained relations between the U.S. and Venezuela’s socialist government. Alex Saab’s legs shook nervously...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy