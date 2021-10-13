Prince William Co. Executive Chris Martino announces his retirement
Prince William County Executive Chris Martino will retire from public service after more than two decades with the county government. Martino announced Tuesday he will leave the post effective Dec. 31 this year. He has been the Northern Virginia county’s executive officer since 2016. His 26-year career with the Prince William County government also saw him appointed as its deputy executive for general government and finance director.wtop.com
