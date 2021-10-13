CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia, MN

Name Released in Olivia Tractor Accident

By Ashley Hanley
hot967.fm
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe now know the name of the man involved in a tractor accident near Olivia. First-arriving Renville County Sheriff’s Office personnel discovered a male, Nickolas Kubesh, age 25 of Olivia, MN, seated inside a tractor, which was off of the roadway and in a field of standing corn. Further investigation revealed that the tractor, a 4-wheel drive John Deere pulling an empty grain cart, had been northbound on 330th Street. At some point, Kubesh lost control of the tractor and cart, which eventually entered the west ditch and came to rest in the field. As the tractor left the road, traveled through the ditch and entered the field, the un-belted Kubesh was thrown about the inside the tractor cab, causing significant injuries.

