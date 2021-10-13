Stutzmann Conducts Tchaikovsky's Fifth

Among the multitude of musical plans upended by Covid-19 was the second half of Missy Mazzoli’s three-year tenure as composer in residence of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Still, even with the hardships forced by pandemic cancellations, Mazzoli’s achievements over her term in Chicago were many and laudable. From her first MusicNOW program to her last, she significantly broadened the range of composers and repertoire as curator of the CSO’s new music series. Along with CSO staff she effectively moved the series online during the pandemic, creating a series of rewarding streamed concerts. (That included the local premiere of her Dark with Excessive Bright, one of the finest double-bass concertos to appear in decades.)

