Stutzmann Conducts Tchaikovsky's Fifth

Conductor Nathalie Stutzmann, newly appointed Principal Guest Conductor of the Philadelphia Orchestra, brings her charisma to the podium this weekend, conducting Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5 and Verdi's Overture to his opera La forza del destino. Tchaikovsky's Fifth Symphony was written over a beautiful summer at the composer's home outside Moscow....
Conductor Nathalie Stutzmann will be the first woman to hold the title of music director with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. The ASO announced Oct. 13 that Stuzmann, the principal guest conductor of the Philadelphia Orchestra and chief conductor of Norway's Kristiansand Symphony Orchestra, will take over the role currently held by Robert Spano.
“Nathalie is the real thing. So much love, intensity and sheer technique. We need more conductors like her.” – Sir Simon Rattle. The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra (ASO) announces the appointment of Nathalie Stutzmann as its fifth Music Director. Widely recognized as “a musician of great refinement and sophistication” (The Times of London), whose performances are known for their “delicate sensuality” (Die Welt) and “huge emotional punch” (Seen and Heard International), Stutzmann currently holds positions as Principal Guest Conductor of the Philadelphia Orchestra and Chief Conductor of Norway’s Kristiansand Symphony Orchestra. She looks forward to leading two compelling ASO programs this season (today and tomorrow, Oct 13 & 14; March 17, 18 & 20), before succeeding departing Music Director Robert Spano and beginning with an initial term of four years with the 27-time Grammy-winning orchestra next fall.
Among the multitude of musical plans upended by Covid-19 was the second half of Missy Mazzoli’s three-year tenure as composer in residence of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Still, even with the hardships forced by pandemic cancellations, Mazzoli’s achievements over her term in Chicago were many and laudable. From her first MusicNOW program to her last, she significantly broadened the range of composers and repertoire as curator of the CSO’s new music series. Along with CSO staff she effectively moved the series online during the pandemic, creating a series of rewarding streamed concerts. (That included the local premiere of her Dark with Excessive Bright, one of the finest double-bass concertos to appear in decades.)
It was September 2007 when Baltimore broke the glass ceiling and appointed a woman as its music director. Marin Alsop has now stepped down but in all those 14 years not one American symphony orchestra dared to follow suit. It was not for lack of talent (there’s plenty). It was...
The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra (ASO) has announced the appointment of Nathalie Stutzmann as its fifth music director. She'll be the first woman to serve as the ASO's music director and only the second woman to lead a major American orchestra. She follows in the footsteps of only a few trailblazers including Marin Alsop, who recently stepped down as music director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.
The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra continues its 2021-2022 season in mid-November with a program featuring two oboe concertos performed by guest soloist Joshua Lauretig, Tchaikovsky’s String Serenade and the premier of Maestro Julien Benichou’s Romance for Strings. “Our November program highlights music composed to showcase strings and double reeds,” Benichou said....
