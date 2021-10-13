CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Apparel Market to Set New Growth Story | Adidas, Nike, Jockey International

By Puck 77
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Sports Apparel Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Sports Apparel Market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Footwear News

I Went Shopping at Nike, Ugg & Foot Locker in NYC, Experts Say the Worst Shoe Shortage is Yet To Come

Global supply chain slowdowns are set to impact everyone this holiday season, from retailers to consumers. The issues are particularly plaguing the footwear industry. For example, a global shortage of rubber and plastic, which are essential in the production of sneakers, has made it difficult for factories to produce enough product to meet demand, a phenomenon exacerbated by labor shortages and factory shutdowns abroad in China, Malaysia, and Vietnam. On top of material shortages, factory shutdowns, high freight costs, and port congestion are making it tough for retailers to secure enough inventory. Consumers are aware of these issues. According to KPMG’s consumer pulse...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketWatch

Foot Locker launching a new apparel line

Foot Locker Inc. announced Monday that it's launching a new apparel line, LCKR by Foot Locker, focused on casual items like pullover hoodies and sweatpants on October 20. Items will be available in men's sizes ranging from S to XXL and be priced from $40 to $75. The launch campaign has enlisted a few notable names like rapper and activist Gunna. Foot Locker stock is up 16.4% for 2021 so far while the S&P 500 index has gained 19% for the period.
ECONOMY
Latest Business Intelligence Solution For The Over The Top (OTT) Industry | Major Player Analysis Akamai, Apple, Facebook, Google, Limelight Networks, etc.

DataIntelo announces the release of a new report, “Over The Top (OTT) Market Research Report 2021″. The statistics and insights provide an in-depth look into the market and opportunities. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key market shares, size, trends, and forecasts for the global Over The Top (OTT)...
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Apple Unleashed Mac Announcements Could Sustain Tech Giant Into 2022

Angelo Zino, a senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to talk about whether or not Apple’s new line of products is enough to continue driving up demand for goods from the tech giant. He noted that some features Apple is rolling out is “a major overhaul of the Mac product line.” Apple is reintroducing HDMI ports on Macs and iMacs, headphone jacks, and SD card readers, which Zino said is a selling point for customers. "At least on the PC side of things, I think some of these new announcements will allow them to sustain some of those elevated levels as well as maybe continue to take some market share in the coming quarters," Zino said.
TECHNOLOGY
KREX

GameStop mania severely tested market system, regulator says

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. stock market certainly shook when hundreds of thousands of regular people suddenly piled into GameStop early this year, driving its price to heights that shocked professional investors. But it didn’t break. That’s one of the takeaways from a report by the Securities and Exchange Commission’s staff released Monday about January’s “meme-stock” […]
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Toyota to invest $3.4 billion for EV battery production in the U.S., will create 1,750 jobs

Toyota Motor Corp. announced Monday a big get on the electric vehicle market in the U.S., saying it will make a $3.4 billion investment in EV batteries through 2030. The investment is for developing and localizing EV battery production, and is part of the Japan-based automaker's pledge to invest $13.5 billion in battery development and production globally. As part of the investment, Toyota North America said it will create 1,750 jobs as it establishes a new company and build an automotive batter plant, with an aim to start battery production in 2025. The project includes an investment of $1.29 billion until 2031. Toyota's U.S.-listed shares, which were still inactive in premarket trading, has gained 14.0% year to date while the S&P 500 has advanced 19.0%.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Crypto exchange Bakkt, owned by ICE, falls in trade debut on NYSE

Shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc. , the digital asset marketplace that was launched in 2018 by Intercontinental Exchange , fell on Monday in its first day trading, down around 2%. Its debut on the ICE-owned NYSE marks the consummation of its merger with special purpose acquisition corp, or SPAC, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings , which it combined with in a deal with an enterprise value of about $2.1 billion. SPACs are companies that raise funds by going public and then acquire a business or businesses. VPC is backed by Chicago-based Victory Park Capital. Bakkt is headed Gavin Michael who was head of technology for Citigroup Inc.'s global consumer bank.
STOCKS
Footwear News

As Saks’ E-Commerce Arm Reportedly Looks to Launch IPO, Retail Shares Spike

The e-commerce arm of Saks Fifth Avenue has started preparations to file for an initial public offering, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. The luxury retailer’s e-commerce business is reportedly targeting a valuation of around $6 billion for an IPO in the first half of 2022. The company is in the process of speaking to possible underwriters to help determine an offering price, the Journal reported. In the wake of the news, shares of rival companies such as Macy’s, Nordstrom and Kohl’s were up on Monday. In March, Saks Fifth Avenue’s parent company Hudson’s Bay Co. split the retailer’s website and stores...
RETAIL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Slowest Selling Car In America

The car industry is having its best year by one measure and a mediocre year by another. Car prices have been driven to record highs. Among the primary reasons 2021 being is a strong year based on price is the pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic when dealers were closed. Unfortunately, the other reason for […]
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Upstart stock drops after double downgrade

Shares of Upstart Holdings Inc. are off 3.6% in Monday morning trading after Bank of America analyst Nat Schindler downgraded the stock two notches, to underperform from buy, writing that he sees "little room for upside" with shares up roughly 800% on the year. The S&P 500 has gained about 19% so far in 2021. Schindler wrote that Upstart sees opportunity in the auto-lending market after having success with its artificial-intelligence-driven personal-loan business, though this new market comes with its own challenges. "Although auto loans represent a much larger [total addressable market], we also highlight the higher barriers to entry with more competitors and established, well-capitalized institutions," Schindler wrote. Upstart's current valuation embeds "premature optimism on Upstart's ability to take material shares in the auto-lending space," he continued. Schindler raised his price objective to $300 from $200 in his note to clients. Shares recently changed hands near $375.
STOCKS
AFP

US industrial output drops 1.3% in Sept amid supply issues: Fed

Output by US industries fell 1.3 percent last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, the Federal Reserve reported Monday. Faced with ongoing supply bottlenecks, factory output fell 0.7 percent last month after a 0.4 percent drop in August according to the revised data.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Informatica sets terms for it IPO, to raise up to $928 million

Informatica Inc. has set IPO terms for its initial public offering, as the California-based data management software company looks to raise up to $928.0 million. The company is offering 29.0 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $29 and $32 a share. With 229.6 million Class A shares and 44.1 million Class B-1 shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $8.76 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "INFA." Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $36.3 million on revenue of $675.5 million during the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $102.8 million on revenue of $619.3 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.4% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Rent the Runway seeks to sell more than 17 million shares at $21 apiece in IPO

Fashion rental company Rent the Runway Inc. is seeking to sell more than 17 million shares at $21 apiece, according to an amended initial public offering filing late Monday. The Brooklyn, N.Y.-based company filed for its IPO earlier this month. The company listed losses of $7.44 a share in the six months ended in July, compared with a loss of $7.91 a share in the same period in 2020. Revenue in the first six months of this year fell to $80.2 million, from $88.5 million in the same period a year ago. Rent the Runway plans to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker RENT, and Goldman Sachs & Co. and Morgan Stanley are among the underwriters. Board members include actress, author and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow and Nike Inc. vice president Melanie Harris.
BEAUTY & FASHION

